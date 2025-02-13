South Sudan: Ethiopia Strengthens Ties With South Sudan Via Scholarships

Ethiopia and South Sudan committed to strengthening bilateral ties through education, with Ethiopia providing free education to 644 South Sudanese students this school year, Ethiopian Embassy in South Sudan announced.

Ethiopian Ambassador to South Sudan, Nabil Mehdi, stated that the free education opportunity was extended to 577 undergraduate and 67 postgraduate students. This initiative not only supports the educational advancement of South Sudanese students but also fosters mutual development and lasting ties between the two countries.

He urged the students to play an active role in nurturing the bond between Ethiopia and South Sudan.

South Sudan's Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology,Training and External Relations Director General,Prof.Touch Liemappreciated Ethiopia for its unwavering support in the field of education and training.

He highlighted the importance of such initiatives in addressing educational challenges and promoting regional cooperation.

Representatives of the South Sudanese students also conveyed their appreciation for the free education opportunity. They pledged to employ their education to contribute to the mutual benefit of Ethiopia and South Sudan, further solidifying the partnership betweenthe two sister countries.

This initiative is a testament to the growing collaboration between Ethiopia and South Sudan in the education sector. By investing in the future of South Sudanese students, Ethiopia is not only supporting human capital development but also laying the foundation for stronger diplomatic and economic ties.

For the academic year 2024/2025, the Government of Ethiopia has granted scholarships for 110 TVET undergraduate program students out of 644 scholarships awarded for Undergraduate and Postgraduate programs for 2024/2025 academic year in different fields based on the amended MOU signed recently between the Ministry of Education of Ethiopia and the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology of the Republic of South Sudan.

BY MENGISTEAB TESHOME

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD THURSDAY 13 FEBRUARY 2025