Ethiopia: The Significance of GERD in Promoting Ethiopia's Foreign Policy, Diplomacy

Statistics indicate that the world's 263 Trans Boundary Lake and River Basins cover nearly half of the Earth's land surface. A total of 145 nations include territory within international basins, and 21 countries lie entirely within international basins. The Nile River is one of the longest Trans Boundary Rivers in the world cruising through 11 riparian countries.

Except for Sudan and Egypt who enjoyed a colonial monopoly of the river for centuries, the reset of the riparian countries have never benefited from this river. Ethiopia who contributes more than 86% of the Nile waters with 77 billion cubic meters of water from the Blue Nile not only abandoned from using its own water resources but was also totally ignored in the treaties that shared water between Sudan and Egypt for thousands of years.

Ethiopia's Grand Renascence Dam (GERD) is not just about generating hydroelectric power for local and the neighboring countries. By sharing clean and cheap hydroelectric power with them, Ethiopia is effectively implementing her foreign policy and diplomatic objectives in a more meaningful and practical manner. Sharing electric power from GERD and possibly other dams under construction in the country is based on the principles of peace and peaceful coexistence with African countries near and afar.

To what extent does the Dam promote the nation's foreign policy and diplomatic objectives?

GERD is just like a messenger of peace and equitable use of the waters of the Blue Nile. It is a tool for peaceful cooperation and mutually beneficiary undertaking to support the power needs of the countries of the Horn of Africa to energize their nascent manufacturing industries and other sectors of their economic development.

On the other hand, the experience gained in constructing GERD and the technologies thereof can establish good relationship and skill transfer to other African countries who may wish to build their own dams in the future. The institutes of higher learning and universities in these countries can gain experience from Ethiopian engineers and hydrologists in building their own capacity in science and technology.

The development of tourism and hospitality sector will make GERD a center for mutual friendship among the peoples of many countries and tourists coming from different countries across the world.

GERD will be an excellent venue for promoting Ethiopia's cultural and diplomatic relations among the youth across the world through educational tour exchange programs that could promote Ethiopia's relations with countries and peoples of the world.

The Revised Foreign Policy and Diplomacy of Ethiopia, in section 3 of the policy document states that "Ethiopia will utilize her Trans Boundary water resources in an equitable and mutually beneficial manner and will strive to maximize her benefits through strong foreign relations and objectives."

This denotes that Ethiopia has never planned to use the waters of the Blue Nile only for herself but to share the energy resources with other African countries to promote economic integration and united action against climate change by using non fossil fuel energy resources like GERD.

As indicated earlier, by being an excellent venue for eco-tourism and hospitality center, GERD will be a major tourist attraction center in Africa in which visitors from Africa and the rest of the world can come together to promote peace and constructive dialogue.

Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan benefit more by cooperating to fulfill the 17 elements of SDGs which are directly or indirectly connected to the benefits they can secure from cooperating on equitable use of the Nile waters including designing areas of cooperation on joint utilization of resources from GERD.

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam has the potential to promote peaceful cooperation and regional development in the Nile Basin, despite the challenges and disputes surrounding its construction and operation. Here are some ways in which the GERD could contribute to peaceful cooperation:

The GERD will significantly increase Ethiopia's electricity generation capacity, providing reliable and affordable energy for domestic consumption and regional export. Access to clean and renewable energy can contribute to energy security and economic development in Ethiopia and neighboring countries.

The GERD has the potential to facilitate greater regional integration and cooperation among riparian countries in the Nile Basin. Shared infrastructure projects like the GERD can foster collaboration and mutual dependency, encouraging dialogue, trust-building, and joint management of water resources

The construction and operation of the GERD provide an opportunity for Ethiopia, Egypt, and Sudan to engage in constructive dialogue and negotiation to address mutual concerns and interests related to water security, hydroelectric power generation, and environmental sustainability. Effective water diplomacy can help build confidence, resolve disputes, and promote peaceful coexistence.

The GERD's hydropower generation can contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and mitigating climate change impacts by displacing fossil fuel-based electricity generation. Additionally, the regulation of water flow and sedimentation by the dam can have positive environmental effects, including improved water quality and ecosystem health.

The GERD's reservoir and associated infrastructure could support various economic activities, including fisheries, tourism, and irrigation, benefiting local communities and fostering cross-border trade and investment opportunities.

The management and operation of the GERD require robust institutional frameworks and mechanisms for cooperation, transparency, and dispute resolution. Participating countries can use the GERD as an opportunity to strengthen their institutional capacity and governance structures for managing Trans Boundary water resources effectively.

The construction and operation of the GERD can promote people-to-people interaction, cultural understanding, and collaboration among communities living in the Nile Basin. Educational programs, cultural exchanges, and joint research initiatives can help build bridges and promote solidarity among riparian populations.

While the GERD presents opportunities for peaceful cooperation and regional development, it is essential for Ethiopia, Egypt, and Sudan to engage in transparent and inclusive dialogue, respect international law and principles of equitable water allocation, and prioritize mutual benefits and shared prosperity for all riparian countries in the Nile Basin. Effective cooperation and collaboration will be a key to realizing the full potential of the GERD as a catalyst for peace, stability, and sustainable development in the region.

Power sharing among the East African countries will not only contribute to meeting the renewable energy needs of the region but is also instrumental in practically helping to promote peace and security cooperation among the countries.

Ethiopia showed her vision on multiple sets of cooperation among Nile riparian countries by playing a major role in establishing NBI and the resultant Nile Council which is already under operation. This is a typical manifestation of how Ethiopia worked towards using African resources for enhancing African economic development. Ethiopia has always cherished the values and operational objectives of Agenda 2063 by constructing GERD in the spirit of pan Africanism.

One important strategy that Ethiopia is pursuing is using African natural resources for Africa's development. This again is in line with Ethiopia's foreign policy and diplomacy.

In conflict ridden Africa cooperation on using the natural resources of the continent is of vital importance not only for economic development but also for promoting sustainable peace among the peoples and governments of the region.

Foreign powers often use conflicts in the region to pursue their own interests by taking sides among the conflicting parties. Conflicts and poverty can be alleviated in Africa when the regional governments work to make up for lost opportunities for joint economic cooperation.

Africans cannot resolve the challenges they face cross border trafficking of arms and humans only in a single handed manner. They need to cooperate and use their resources as tools for uprooting conflicts and ensuring sustainable peace in the region.

GERD has a potential for promoting tourism and hospitality industry not only in Ethiopia but across the world. It stands to reason that GERD has a lot in store for Africa and the world. Ethiopia has to do much more to use her natural resources in the pursuit of peace and security as an important objective of the nation's foreign policy and diplomacy.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

GERD has proved to be a reliable tool for developing common national narratives in ensuring national peace and stability in Ethiopia. On the other hand, the dam has now become a spot for developing cultural and diplomatic relations not only among African countries but also across the world. A new culture of self financing mega projects like GERD has set an example for African countries who are suffering from donor fatigue on development programs in the continent. Lessons in self reliance on funding huge projects have boosted Ethiopia's economic diplomacy by setting an example for the rest of Africa.

Ethiopia employed consistent and legally acceptable negotiations during the tripartite negotiations with the lower riparian countries. While the opponents of the construction of GERD fought to the extent of conducting misinformation and mendacious propaganda and taking the issue to the UN, Ethiopia employed rational and legal arguments based on international laws on utilization of Trans Boundary Rivers. Under the condition in which major western powers denied the rights of Ethiopia to use the water resources of the Blue Nile, Ethiopia's official negotiators and diplomats fought to defend the interests of their country.

Ethiopia has huge water resources and hydropower potentials. Over the next several years, Ethiopia is conducting diplomatic activities to share hydroelectric power from GERD with 14 African countries besides Djibouti, Kenya and Sudan.

Ethiopia will continue to develop more dams for generating hydroelectric power that could be shared with African countries near and far. This will enable Ethiopia to position itself as a real hydroelectric power hub for Africa over the coming several years.

Ethiopians here and overseas will celebrate the completion of GERD as a major economic and diplomatic victory for the nation.

Editor's Note: The views entertained in this article do not necessarily reflect the stance of The Ethiopian Herald

BY SOLOMON DIBABA

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD THURSDAY 13 FEBRUARY 2025