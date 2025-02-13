Africa: President Pushes for Innovation to Champion Africa's Food Security

President Taye Atske-Selassie emphasized the critical need for innovative solutions and collaborative African efforts to achieve a prosperous, food-secure, and climate-resilient continent.

He made this call during his keynote address at the inaugural international irrigation conference, themed: "Cultivating Resilience: Global Perspectives on Irrigation Development and Climate Adaptation."

The President stressed that unlocking creative financing, fostering robust inter-African knowledge exchange, and improving data quality in irrigation are essential to fully realize the continent's irrigation potential.

He urged collective leadership, collaboration, and consistent consultations.

"This event is a pivotal moment--a call to action to address the challenges of food security and climate change through strong resolve and innovative solutions," the President stated, underscoring the shared vision for a prosperous, food-secure, and climate-resilient Africa.

He highlighted Ethiopia's commitment to transformative change, citing the country's dedication to climate-conscious food production through initiatives like the Green Legacy and the "Bounty of Basket" program, supported by sustained irrigation infrastructure. He noted that Ethiopia's significant irrigation projects have empowered pastoral communities, revitalized agricultural productivity, fostered agro-industrial development, and created job opportunities nationwide.

"These projects are not merely feats of construction, but lifelines for our citizens, demonstrating the transformative power of infrastructure when properly aligned with a clear vision for food security and resilience," he emphasized.

The President pointed out that agriculture is not just a livelihood for 70% of Africans; it is a strategic imperative in the global food economy. He stressed the importance of scaling up investment and financing in irrigation farming to secure agricultural infrastructure. In the face of weakening multilateralism in agricultural investment, he urged investment in better technology, data collection and literacy, strong collaboration, knowledge sharing, and technologies that build a resilient and food-secure continent.

Irrigation and Lowlands Minister Abreham Belay (PhD) stated that erratic rainfall, prolonged drought, and devastating floods threaten millions of livelihoods and exacerbate food insecurity. He emphasized that harnessing the power of irrigation through innovation, inclusive policies, strategies, technology, and financing is central to building climate-resilient agricultural systems. He stressed the importance of government collaboration, research institutions, the private sector, and community involvement in expanding irrigation and resilience, and highlighted the need to empower women and youth in African agriculture.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Innovation Africa Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Agricultural, Rural Development, Blue Economy, and Sustainable Environment to the African Union Commission (AUC) Deputy Commissioner Josefa Leonel Correla Sacko, noted that the majority of African farmers rely on small-scale, rain-fed agriculture, making them highly vulnerable to climate change. She pointed out that only 6% of arable land in Africa is irrigated, a low figure compared to other regions, and commended the efforts to change this narrative and secure food resilience on the continent.

BY ASHENAFI ANIMUT

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD THURSDAY 13 FEBRUARY 2025