South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Reply to the Debate On the State of the Nation Address

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will reply to the debate on his State of the Nation Address tomorrow, 13 February, at 14:00.

The reply follows a two-day debate on the address by Members of Parliament and will take place during the joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces.

Details of the sitting are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 13 February 2025

Time: 14:00

Venue: Nieuwmeester Parking, Dome (corner Commercial Street and Plein Street)

MEDIA ACCREDITATION: Members of the media who were accredited to cover the State of the Nation Address will use the same accreditation tags. Those who were not part of the Address and who wish to attend the joint sitting should send their details (full name, name of the media house, and ID or passport number) to Malentsoe Magwagwa on mmagwagwa@parliament.gov.za or via WhatsApp on 081 716 5824 by no later than tomorrow, Thursday, 13February 2025 at noon.

Members of the public may get involved and follow committee sittings live on Parliament TV (DSTV Channel 408), via live stream on the Parliament YouTube channel, and Twitter page on the links below. You may subscribe to the Parliament YouTube channel to receive instant notification of live feeds.

X (Formerly Twitter): https://twitter.com/ParliamentofRSA

Facebook: https://facebook.com/ParliamentofRSA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/ParliamentofRSA