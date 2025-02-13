Nigeria Suffers Power Outage As Electricity Grid Collapses

Electricity distribution companies announced a system outage around 11:34 a.m. on Wednesday.

Nigeria's electricity grid collapsed on Wednesday, throwing several cities into darkness.

A grid collapse, which is the breakdown of transmission lines due to over or under-frequency, is said to be responsible for this outage.

Electricity distribution companies announced a system outage around 11:34 a.m. on Wednesday.

Confirming the collapse, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), in a statement posted on its X handle, said: "Dear Valued Customer, we regret to inform you that a system disturbance occurred on the national grid at 11:34 a.m. today causing a power outage across our franchise areas.

"While gradual restoration of power supply has commenced, please be assured that we are working closely with relevant stakeholders to fully restore electricity as soon as the grid is stabilised. Thank you for your understanding and patience as we work to serve you better."

Ikeja Electric said: "Dear esteemed customer, Please be informed that we experienced a system outage today 12th February, 2025 at 11:34 hrs affecting all our feeders.

"Restoration of supply is ongoing in collaboration with our critical stakeholders. Kindly bear with us," it said.

In recent years, the power sector has experienced many challenges in areas of electricity policy enforcement, regulatory uncertainty, gas supply, transmission system constraints, and significant power sector planning shortfalls.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has yet to officially speak on the issue as of press time Wednesday evening.