Somalia, Azerbaijan Ink Deals to Boost Cooperation in Education, Energy, and Security

12 February 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Baku, Azerbaijan — Presidents Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia and Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan signed several key agreements on Wednesday aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation.

The agreements, inked during a summit in Baku, focus on education, energy, security, and governance. They include provisions for educational exchanges, scholarships for Somali students, and joint initiatives in research and innovation.

In the energy sector, Azerbaijan committed to aiding Somalia in developing its oil, gas, and renewable energy capabilities.

Security cooperation will involve military training, counter-terrorism strategies, and bolstering security institutions. Additionally, the leaders agreed to modernize public administration, enhance public services, and improve governance practices.

Both presidents highlighted the establishment of a permanent platform to ensure the effective implementation of these agreements.

President Mohamud also extended an invitation to President Aliyev for an official visit to Somalia to further cement the growing partnership between the two countries.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.