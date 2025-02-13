Somalia, Azerbaijan Ink Deals to Boost Cooperation in Education, Energy, and Security

Baku, Azerbaijan — Presidents Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia and Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan signed several key agreements on Wednesday aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation.

The agreements, inked during a summit in Baku, focus on education, energy, security, and governance. They include provisions for educational exchanges, scholarships for Somali students, and joint initiatives in research and innovation.

In the energy sector, Azerbaijan committed to aiding Somalia in developing its oil, gas, and renewable energy capabilities.

Security cooperation will involve military training, counter-terrorism strategies, and bolstering security institutions. Additionally, the leaders agreed to modernize public administration, enhance public services, and improve governance practices.

Both presidents highlighted the establishment of a permanent platform to ensure the effective implementation of these agreements.

President Mohamud also extended an invitation to President Aliyev for an official visit to Somalia to further cement the growing partnership between the two countries.