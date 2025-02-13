Nigeria: In Paris, Tinubu Discusses Ai, Digital Innovation Partnership With Google CEO

Abuja — President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday held important discussions with Google CEO, Sundar Pichai, over the possibility of advancing Nigeria's role in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital innovation.

The meeting, which took place in Paris, France, according to a message President Tinubu posted on his verified X handle, @officialABAT, explored potential partnerships aimed at positioning Nigeria as a global technology hub.

Following the talks, President Tinubu described the engagement as a key step towards leveraging AI and digital technology for national development.

According to the president, "We are exploring partnership opportunities with Google, which will focus on five key areas: enhancing scalable cloud infrastructure, equipping our workforce with essential skills for the future, promoting AI innovation and research, driving cloud adoption, and elevating Nigeria's standing in the global tech landscape as a hub for innovation and AI transition."

President Tinubu highlighted Nigeria's emerging AI ecosystem, pointing to Awarri Technologies as a notable player in the sector.

He revealed that the government is collaborating with Awarri to develop critical AI software infrastructure tailored to Nigeria's unique needs in arts, culture and languages--areas often overlooked by existing AI models.

"This includes data capture platforms and a large language model (LLM) for Nigerian languages in partnership with the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR)," President Tinubu said.

He added that the discussions with Google align with the administration's Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritizes economic diversification through industrialization, digitization and innovation.

The president emphasized that the initiative would empower businesses, create new opportunities and establish Nigeria as a major force in the global digital economy.

He further disclosed that the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy will provide strategic oversight for the partnership, while the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) will lead its implementation.

"Nigeria is poised to take the lead in AI and technology--this is merely the start of an exciting journey!" President Tinubu declared.

With the president's push for AI-driven growth, Nigeria is positioning itself at the forefront of Africa's digital transformation, leveraging global partnerships to drive innovation and economic progress.