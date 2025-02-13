Africa: Lamola Leads SA Delegation to AU Executive Council Meeting

International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Ronald Lamola, is in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where he is leading the South African delegation to the 46th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union (AU).

The session is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

The council will convene under the agreed AU theme for 2025, which is "Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations", which will be officially launched by the Assembly.

Throughout 2025, all AU member States will review and assess the progress made by the continent in achieving long-overdue justice and reparations for the impacts of colonialism, apartheid, slavery, and the transatlantic slave trade.

One of the most anticipated responsibilities and key features of the upcoming Executive Council is the election of six commissioners for the AU Commission.

The six commissioners will oversee the following portfolios: Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy, and Sustainable Environment (ARBE); Economic Development, Trade, Tourism, Industry, and Minerals (ETTIM); Education, Science, Technology, and Innovation (ESTI); Infrastructure and Energy (I&E), Health, Humanitarian Affairs, and Social Development (HHS), and Political Affairs, Peace, and Security (PAPS).

South Africa has nominated two candidates, Dr Molapo Qhobela for Commissioner for Education, Science, Technology and Innovation (ESTI) and Lerato Mataboge for Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy.

Both candidates were shortlisted for the next stage of the elections following a thorough interview. The Council is expected to hold the elections on Wednesday, 12 February 2025.

"Furthermore, the forthcoming Executive Council will take place in a few months sinceSouth Africa assumed its Presidency of the G20 in December 2024.

The Council will inevitably have to reflect on what South Africa's G20 Presidency presents in terms of the opportunity to place the interests of the continent right at the centre of the G20 Agenda," said the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation ahead of the start of the session.

Minister Lamola will brief the Council on key priorities of South Africa's Group of 20 (G20) Presidency and their alignment with Agenda 2063.

According to the African Union, Agenda 2063 is Africa's development blueprint to achieve inclusive and sustainable socio-economic development over a 50-year period.

Key priorities

The Executive Council is expected to review reports regarding the organisation's financial situation as it relates to key priorities.

These priorities include maintaining peace and security across the continent, implementing Agenda 2063, improving Africa's socio-economic conditions, addressing the severe impacts of climate change in Africa, and promoting human rights and good governance throughout the continent.

The Executive Council will receive a briefing on the progress of the Second Ten-Year Implementation Plan (STYIP) for Agenda 2063, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and the annual activities of AU organs.

Challenging environment

The 46th Ordinary Session takes place amid challenges on the continent, including threats to democratic governance, peace, and security from unconstitutional government changes and post-election violence.

Of key concern to South Africa is the ongoing raging war in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, which led to the recent attacks, and 14 South African soldiers lost their lives.

The council meets amid the continent that is bedevilled by inter and intra-state conflicts, terrorism and violent extremism, poverty, food and energy insecurity, the impact of climate change, inadequate infrastructure, low productivity, trade barriers, and continued dependence on external aid and markets.

The ongoing debt crisis by African countries and the consequent default on their debt repayments remains an issue of serious concern for the continent.

As of July 2024, a World Bank Report indicates that 22 African countries are either experiencing or at high risk of debt distress, necessitating debt restructuring.

Many of these countries are unable to meet the basic needs of their citizens, such as health care, education, and employment, due to their heavy debt burdens.

As one of the leading Member States of the AU, South Africa's participation in the Executive Council will be critical to advancing the organisation's agenda and priorities.