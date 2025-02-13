Nigeria: Kano Passes Bill Against Indiscriminate Advert Placement

13 February 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Longtong Yakubu

The Kano State House of Assembly has passed into law the signage and advertisement Agency (establishment) bill, 2025.

The bill was passed after it was considered in the committee of the whole house and third reading by the clerk, Bashir Diso, during Wednesday's sitting presided over by the speaker, Hon Ismail Falgore.

Majority leader of the House hon. Lawan Husseini, clarified to journalists after plenary that the bill if assented to by the governor, the agency would be established under the control of a managing director and will be charged with the responsibility of controlling installment and enactment of all billboards and advertisement activities including placement of posters on walls in the state.

According to him, all forms of advert placed on cars or other means as well as jingles on the broadcast medium in the state must be given license before it is aired to ensure it conforms with the norms and culture of the state, adding that it would also boost revenue generation.

While noting that the agency will have the power to remove any unlicensed billboard or advert, Hon. Husseini highlighted that, government would provide a designated area to place posters upon payment, with fines to be paid by defaulters.

He however noted that the agency will be under the supervision of the ministry of land and physical planning.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.