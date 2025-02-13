Nigeria: Kano Passes Bill Against Indiscriminate Advert Placement

The Kano State House of Assembly has passed into law the signage and advertisement Agency (establishment) bill, 2025.

The bill was passed after it was considered in the committee of the whole house and third reading by the clerk, Bashir Diso, during Wednesday's sitting presided over by the speaker, Hon Ismail Falgore.

Majority leader of the House hon. Lawan Husseini, clarified to journalists after plenary that the bill if assented to by the governor, the agency would be established under the control of a managing director and will be charged with the responsibility of controlling installment and enactment of all billboards and advertisement activities including placement of posters on walls in the state.

According to him, all forms of advert placed on cars or other means as well as jingles on the broadcast medium in the state must be given license before it is aired to ensure it conforms with the norms and culture of the state, adding that it would also boost revenue generation.

While noting that the agency will have the power to remove any unlicensed billboard or advert, Hon. Husseini highlighted that, government would provide a designated area to place posters upon payment, with fines to be paid by defaulters.

He however noted that the agency will be under the supervision of the ministry of land and physical planning.