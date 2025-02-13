Liberia: Naymote - Boakai Fulfills Only 4 Percent of Promises, Urged to Speed Up Progress

A new report by Naymote Partners for Democratic Development reveals that President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has fulfilled just 4% of his 126 campaign promises, urging the government to step up efforts to deliver on its commitments.

Presenting the One-Year Performance Report at a news conference on Wednesday, February 12, 2024, in Paynesville, near Monrovia, Naymote's Executive Director, Mr. Eddie D. Jarwolo, disclosed that only five (5) of the president's 126 campaign promises have been completed, accounting for just 4%. He noted that these fulfilled promises primarily involve governance and youth empowerment initiatives.

Jarwolo said that the report assesses the Unity Party-led government's progress from January to December 2024 under the President Meter Project (Boakai Meter).

"The report provides an independent, evidence-based evaluation of the administration's achievements, challenges, and areas requiring urgent attention," he stated.

According to the report, 80 promises (63.5%) are ongoing, reflecting active efforts across various sectors, while 22 promises (17.5%) are yet to begin, indicating gaps in implementation. Additionally, 19 promises (15%) remain unrated due to limited access to information from relevant government institutions.

Performance Across the ARREST Agenda Pillars

Jarwolo further noted that the report evaluates government commitments under the six thematic pillars of the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID).

Under Pillar One: Macroeconomic Stability and Infrastructure, Naymote tracked 72 promises, with 45 ongoing and two completed. Under Pillar Two: Health, WASH, Environment, and Climate Change, 11 promises were tracked, 10 of which are ongoing, with none completed.

For Pillar Three: Human Capacity Development, Naymote tracked 13 promises, none of which have been completed. Under Pillar Four: Governance and Rule of Law, 15 promises were tracked, with two completed.

In Pillar Five: Gender, Youth, Children, and Social Protection, 10 promises were tracked, with one completed and seven ongoing. Meanwhile, under Pillar Six: The Fight Against Corruption, five promises were tracked, all of which are ongoing, with none completed.

"Our report is not intended to police the government but rather to remind it of its commitments and the need to deliver on its promises," Mr. Jarwolo stated.

While acknowledging the progress made by the Boakai-Koung administration with 80 promises actively in progress, he stressed that many of these commitments are broad and lack specific quantifiable targets.

"The reason why many of these promises are ongoing is that they were generally stated," he noted. "For example, if you say, 'I want to improve healthcare,' it is not quantified."

Jarwolo also commended government institutions that have been responsive to Naymote's inquiries. He revealed that out of 34 institutions contacted, only 14 responded, highlighting transparency challenges. He praised the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) for providing timely and accurate information, some of which was included in President Boakai's State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Key Insights and Recommendations

Naymote Partners for Democratic Development has put forward several recommendations to enhance governance and accountability in Liberia. Jarwolo urged the government to strengthen transparency mechanisms to provide real-time updates on progress toward fulfilling campaign promises.

He emphasized the need to prioritize investments in education, healthcare, and anti-corruption efforts while fostering greater citizen engagement to ensure government accountability.

"The report acknowledges the administration's efforts in economic stability, infrastructure development, and youth empowerment but also highlights the slow pace of implementation in critical sectors such as education, healthcare, and anti-corruption measures," he said.

Among the major challenges cited were limited transparency, bureaucratic inefficiencies, and delayed policy reforms within the Boakai-Koung government. Jarwolo underscored the need for the administration to accelerate the execution of ongoing projects to ensure they transition from in-progress to completed initiatives.

"As Liberia continues its democratic journey, this report serves as a crucial tool for policymakers, civil society, and the media to advocate for stronger governance and inclusive development," he noted.

He encouraged the government to use the findings to drive policy reforms and accelerate national progress.