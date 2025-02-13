Liberia: LEC Connects New Customers in Unification Town

UNIFICATION TOWN, Margibi County- The Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) has commissioned a new substation in Unification Town, expanding its capacity to serve more customers. This new infrastructure will connect over 14,000 new customers to the 66-kilovolt (kV) double circuit transmission lines running from Paynesville through the Roberts International Airport (RIA) corridor.

The substation, which is under the Liberia Energy Efficiency and Access Project (LEEAP), is part of LEC efforts to improve electricity access across Liberia. By strengthening the national grid, the substation will enhance power distribution, reduce outages, and support economic growth.

The LEEAP project, which is valued at over US$ 40 million, is being funded by five sources including the African Development Bank (AFDB) and European Union (EU), among others.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Vice President Jeremiah Koung said that electricity cannot continue to be a long-term liability for the country without a concrete solution. Accordingly, he emphasized that while the government is making progress in improving access to electricity, the major challenge remains income generation.

He stated that ensuring a stable electricity supply would play a crucial role in addressing economic hardships, as reliable power is essential for businesses, job creation, and overall economic growth. Koung linked the availability of electricity to the broader "bread-and-butter" issue, suggesting that tackling energy challenges would lead to improved livelihoods for Liberians.

Said Koung, "I was told 27 is power theft, that's a huge number. Electricity is business; it must contribute to the government. LEC has some weaknesses in distribution. If we cannot take care of electricity, regardless of what we do in this country, it is almost a waste of time."

"Electricity is so important because of the ARREST Agenda. Electricity and roads are the two pillars of this country's growth. Our people are running out of patience. This electricity issue can crumble a country."

He further stressed the critical role of electricity in healthcare, stating that "electricity is the foundation of health." He indicated that medical professionals rely on diagnostic tools such as CT scans, MRIs, and X-rays, which cannot function without a stable power supply. Koung stressed that without electricity, even the best medical equipment would be useless.

Making a brief remark, LEC Board Chairman, Cllr. Emmanuel A. Turay, Sr. stated that Liberia cannot grow its economy without reliable electricity. He urged citizens, particularly direct beneficiaries of the electricity projects, to take ownership of these initiatives by consistently paying their bills.

According to him, LEC requires funds to generate and maintain power, stressing that electricity is not free. He further noted that LEC is massively losing due to widespread power theft, which poses a major challenge to sustainable electricity supply.

"We want electricity, but when it is given to our community, we say LEC is here, and as cheap as it is, people still try to steal it. We cannot continue to steal the current and then LEC cannot generate the money to continue to maintain it. If we have to fix the electricity problem, we have to fix the challenge of power theft," he said.

LEC Interim Managing Director Thomas Gonkerwon, who was recently suspended by President Joseph Boakai for failing to declare his assets, called for the need for an efficient and well- governed energy sector in Liberia. He stated the importance of energy sovereignty and the need for reforms in the governance framework, whether through public, private, or public-private partnerships.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Energy Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Our commitment to energy supply in Liberia is unwavering. We are prepared to make sure the ARREST Agenda will be accomplished over the span of a time," he said.

Providing the overview, the Project Manager, Henry Kimber Kimber stressed that LEC provides electricity access indiscriminately, regardless of economic or political status. He urged communities benefiting from the current projects to pay for their consumption to ensure LEC can expand services to other areas. Accordingly, he called on residents to discourage power theft, which remains a serious challenge for Liberia's electricity sector.