Liberia: Naymote Report - Boakai Administration Completes Four Percent of Promise in First Year

Paynesville — Naymote Partners for Democratic Development has released its much-anticipated One-Year Performance Report on President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. The report assesses the Unity Party-led government's progress in fulfilling its promises during its first year in office from January to December 2024. This analysis, part of the President Meter Project (Boakai Meter), provides an independent and evidence-based evaluation of the administration's performance in meeting its commitments.

The report tracks a total of 126 promises made by President Boakai during his campaign. These promises are broken down into four categories based on their current status. Five promises, amounting to just 4 percent of the total, have been completed, with notable achievements in governance and youth empowerment initiatives. Meanwhile, 80 promises, constituting 63.5 percent of the total, are still ongoing, demonstrating the government's active efforts in a variety of sectors. However, 22 promises, accounting for 17.5 percent, have not yet been started, indicating big gaps in implementation. Furthermore, 19 promises, making up 15 percent, were not rated due to limited access to relevant information.

Eddie Jarwolo, the Executive Director of Naymote, emphasized that the purpose of the report was not to criticize or "police" the government.

"This is basically not about trying to police the government but trying to remind the President about those things he promised to do as part of a social contract and we just reminded him to do it," he said.

The Naymote report also provides a detailed analysis of the administration's performance across the six thematic pillars outlined in the ARREST Agenda. These pillars encompass key areas such as economic stability, infrastructure development, health, education, gender equality, and the fight against corruption.

In the area of macroeconomic stability and infrastructure development, the report tracked 72 promises, of which 45 are ongoing and 2 have been completed. In health, WASH, environment, and climate change, 11 promises were tracked, with 10 still ongoing and none completed. Human capacity development remains a weak area, with 13 promises tracked but none completed.

In governance and the rule of law, 15 promises were tracked, and two have been completed. Gender, youth, children, and social protection have seen 10 promises tracked, with one completed and seven ongoing. Lastly, the fight against corruption has 5 promises tracked, all of which are still in progress with none completed.

While the report acknowledges the administration's efforts in fostering economic stability, advancing infrastructure, and supporting youth empowerment, it raises concerns about the slow pace of progress in critical sectors such as education, healthcare, and anti-corruption initiatives. The report cites challenges such as limited transparency, bureaucratic inefficiencies, and delays in implementing policy reforms as key barriers to achieving faster progress.

Commenting on the ongoing promises, Jarwolo pointed out that 80 out of the 126 promises are ongoing, a substantial proportion of the total. He noted, "80 out of 126 promises are ongoing which is very huge and with 4 percent completed," he said, "The reason why you see ongoing more is that most of the promises are just very widely stated; it's very difficult, it's not quantified to say it will end, that's why you see a majority of the promises are rated as ongoing."

In response to these findings, Naymote has issued a series of recommendations aimed at strengthening governance and accountability within the Boakai administration. These recommendations include accelerating the implementation of ongoing projects to transition them into completed initiatives, enhancing transparency mechanisms to provide real-time updates on government commitments, and prioritizing investments in education, healthcare, and anti-corruption measures. Also, Naymote urges the government to engage more actively with citizens to ensure that it remains accountable and responsive to the needs of the population.

As Liberia continues its journey toward inclusive and sustainable development, this report serves as an essential tool for policymakers, civil society, and the media. Naymote calls on the government to utilize these insights to drive meaningful policy reforms and ensure the swift fulfillment of its promises to the Liberian people.