Zimbabwe: The Hills Luxury Golf Estate - Teeing Off in Style in 2026

IN just over a year, the wait will be over for golf enthusiasts. The Hills Luxury Golf Estate's golf course will partially open in July 2026, with a soft launch allowing golfers to experience the challenging and beautiful course. The official opening of the golf course is slated for December 2026, when all 18 holes and facilities will be fully operational.

This highly anticipated world-class golf estate promises to revolutionize the city's golfing scene and set a new standard for luxury living.

As the construction of the golf course gathers momentum, excitement is building among golf enthusiasts, luxury seekers, and investors.

The Hills Luxury Golf Estate is a master-planned live, work, shop and play community that combines world-class golfing, luxurious living, and breathtaking views.

Road construction that leads to the residential side of the estate is already underway and expected to be complete by April ahead of the construction of the first villa and townhouse this May.

The 18-hole championship golf course, designed by renowned golf course architect, Peter Matkovich, promises to deliver an unforgettable golfing experience. With its lush green fairways, sparkling water features, and majestic baobab trees, this golf course is set to become one of the best in Zimbabwe.

The estate's luxurious homes, designed by award-winning global architects, are a masterclass in elegance and sophistication. With spacious floor plans, high ceilings, and expansive windows, these stunning residences offer breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape.

Residents will enjoy access to a range of world-class amenities, including a state-of-the-art clubhouse, swimming pool, gym, and spa. The Hills Luxury Golf Estate is more than just a residential development; it's a game-changer for Harare's economy.

The project is creating hundreds of jobs, both during construction and in the long term, contributing significantly to the local economy. The influx of tourists and golf enthusiasts will also boost local businesses, such as hotels, restaurants, and retail outlets.

"We are thrilled to bring this world-class development to Harare," said Ken Sharpe, CEO of WestProp, the developers behind The Hills Luxury Golf Estate.

"Our goal is to create a luxurious lifestyle community that not only offers an unparalleled golfing experience but also contributes to the growth and development of Harare's economy."

Mark your calendars for July 2026 and get ready to tee off in style at The Hills Luxury Golf Estate!