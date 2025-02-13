Mauritius: Prime Minister Confident in Speedy Resolution of Negotiations With UK Over Chagos Archipelago

The Prime Minister, Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam, expressed, yesterday, his confidence that there would be a positive resolution over the agreement between Mauritius and the United Kingdom on the exercise of sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago.

The statement was made at the Marie Lisette Talate Chagossian Community Centre, in Pointe aux Sables, at the launching ceremony of a book entitled 'Olivier Bancoult.: A Cry for Freedom. The Story of Chagos', written by Dr Ibrahim Alladin. The Deputy Prime Minister, Mr Paul Raymond Bérenger, several Ministers and Junior Ministers, Members of Parliament, and other personalities were present at the event.

In his speech for the occasion, the Prime Minister affirmed that Mauritius has shown openness and willingness to find common ground by accepting the presence of a representative from the new administration in the United States of America in the negotiations so as to further strengthen the process.

Moreover, Dr Ramgoolam assured that the Chagossians were being kept informed of the negotiation process and been made aware of the progress as it unfolded since the President of the Chagos Refugee Group, Mr Olivier Bancoult, was briefed, on the matter. He pointed out as well that Mr Bancoult would be part of the Mauritian delegation attending the African Union meeting in Ethiopia to apprise the other African nations on the issue.

The Head of Government also paid tribute to all those, who over the last 60 years, had fought tirelessly against the injustices of the deportation from the Chagos Archipelago, in particular the Chagossian women, namely Charlésia Alexis, Lisette Talate, Rita Bancoult, and Marie Liseby Elysé. While recalling the forced displacement of the Chagossians and the detachment of the Archipelagos from Mauritius, Dr Ramgoolam stressed the importance of knowing history and honouring the heroes and heroines who fought for their right, dignity and freedom. He thus congratulated the author, Dr Alladin, and all those who worked tirelessly to bring the story to light.

In the same vein, the Deputy Prime Minister hailed the Chagossian women who were at the heart of the fight against injustice and for a return to their land while demanding recognition and reparations for the hardship and suffering endured. Mr Bérenger elaborated as well on the history of displacement and dispossession of the Chagossians and stressed Government commitment to ensuring that the struggles of the Chagossian people would not be forgotten. He affirmed that in the negotiations, a special fund has been earmarked for the Chagossians.

According to Mr Bérenger, the forthcoming agreement between the Republic of Mauritius and the United Kingdom would marked a turning point. He averred that it would be an opportunity for a new era and a new alliance between the former coloniser and the colonised, rooted in mutual respect and collaboration.