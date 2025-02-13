Africa: Extending Topnotch Services for AU Participants

Ethiopia, well-known for its rich cultural hospitality, is poised to showcase its warm welcome as it prepares to host the 38th African Union (AU) General Assembly and the 46th AU Executive Council.

The country's commitment to hospitality is deeply ingrained in its culture, where the warmth and care extended to guests often surpass self-needs. Visitors from Africa and beyond frequently express admiration for the nation's diverse cultural landscape, deep-rooted faith, historical significance, and remarkable architecture. This unique combination of attributes leaves a lasting impression on those who come to experience it.

In line with this tradition of hospitality, Addis Ababa has been rolling out the red carpet to warmly welcome officials and guests from various African nations to attend the annual continental meeting.

The city is committed to fostering unity and collaboration across the continent. In preparation for the AU meetings, extensive efforts have been implemented to ensure that the events run smoothly and effectively, emphasizing the importance of dialogue and cooperation among African states.

During a recent media briefing, the State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Birtukan Ayano, emphasized that meticulous preparations have been made to ensure this year's summit is organized uniquely.

She expressed optimism about welcoming guests to Addis Ababa, which has a rich history of hosting the AU Summit. The preparations reflect Ethiopia's dedication to serving as a diplomatic hub, highlighting its role as a leader in continental affairs.

This year, Ethiopia established a national coordinating committee comprised of representatives from 35 different institutions. The theme for the continental meeting, "Every Citizen is a Diplomat for His Country," underscores the significance of citizen involvement in diplomacy.

In line with this theme, 101 protocol cadets have undergone training to ensure the smooth and coordinated execution of this high-profile gathering. This initiative aims to foster a sense of national pride and responsibility, empowering citizens to play an active role in their country's representation on the international stage.

Moreover, the State Minister pointed out that Protocol Guidelines and Administrative Arrangements have been accurately crafted and shared with participants, ensuring that everyone is well prepared for the AU meeting.

A comprehensive manual for the Summit has been prepared to ensure clarity, while volunteer cadets fluent in various foreign languages, including English, Arabic, and French, have been trained to avoid communication gaps. Awareness campaigns have also been launched for hotels, transportation, and service providers to ensure a seamless experience for all attendees.

In terms of security, the Ethiopian Federal Police, Addis Ababa Police, and the National Intelligence Service are working together to enhance safety measures ahead of the AU Summit. This collaborative effort underscores the importance of providing a secure environment for dignitaries and guests, she noted.

According to the State Minister, Addis Ababa has hosted over 40 continental and international events in the past six months alone, solidifying its role as a diplomatic hub with immense experience in hosting significant gatherings. This impressive feat highlights the city's capability in managing events on both continental and global scales.

Furthermore, this trend not only showcases Addis Ababa's strategic importance but also enhances its reputation as a premier destination for international diplomacy and collaboration.

On his part, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has extended an invitation to attendees of the 38th African Union Summit, encouraging them to extend their visit and immerse themselves in Ethiopia's rich history, diverse cultures, and stunning landscapes.

In a welcoming message shared on social media, the Prime Minister emphasized that these attributes make Ethiopia the "Land of Origins." He urged participants to take the opportunity to explore the country's ancient heritage, vibrant traditions, and remarkable natural beauty beyond the summit activities.

"From ancient heritage sites to vibrant traditions and unparalleled natural beauty, there is so much to discover beyond the summit," the Prime Minister stated. This invitation reflects Ethiopia's desire to share its cultural wealth with the world while fostering greater understanding and collaboration among African nations.

To facilitate a smooth experience for visitors, the government has established robust systems for electricity, water, and telecommunications. Ethiopian Airlines has also designated staff to ensure efficient immigration and customs processes for participants arriving for the summit. This attention to detail is crucial in providing a welcoming atmosphere that reflects Ethiopia's commitment to hospitality.

Participants, side by side, will have the chance to immerse themselves in the city's rich cultural offerings and historical landmarks. Among the highlights is the newly inaugurated Addis Corridor Development, a modern initiative aimed at enhancing urban life. Attendees can also visit the recently renovated National Palace, a stunning example of Ethiopia's architectural heritage, a hub for international gatherings.

Additionally, the Adwa Victory Memorial Museum stands out as a significant tribute to Ethiopia's history, commemorating the nation's triumph over colonialism. Unity Parks, Friendship Parks, and Entoto Parks will also serve as important tourist destinations, offering serene environments for reflection and relaxation.

These sites not only celebrate Ethiopia's vibrant culture but also provide an ideal backdrop for meaningful interactions and networking among delegates. As participants explore these attractions, they will gain a deeper understanding of Ethiopia's past and present, enriching their overall experience and facilitating dialogue and cooperation among African nations.

The local business community is also poised to benefit from the influx of visitors, with hotels, restaurants, and transport services gearing up to provide exceptional service. This event presents a unique opportunity for Ethiopia to demonstrate its capacity to host international gatherings while highlighting its rich cultural tapestry.

The significance of this assembly extends beyond mere discussions; it represents an opportunity for African leaders to address pressing continental issues, share insights, and forge new partnerships.

Ethiopia's Permanent Representative to the African Union, Ambassador Hirut Zemene, has outlined the country's priorities for the summit, focusing on agendas that safeguard its national interests. She indicated that Ethiopia intends to highlight its initiatives in green development, agricultural practices, environmental conservation, and school feeding programs, and infrastructure development during the discussions.

As the countdown begins to the 38th African Union Summit, Ethiopia stands ready to showcase its capabilities as a host nation while addressing critical issues facing the continent. The summit represents not only a platform for dialogue among African leaders but also an opportunity for Ethiopia to demonstrate its commitment to regional cooperation and development.

The State Minister urged the residents of Addis Ababa to continue their tradition of warmth and hospitality towards the participants, contributing to a welcoming atmosphere.