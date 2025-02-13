Ethiopia: Addis - a Treasure Trove of History, Culture

Finalizing all the necessary preparations, Ethiopia is welcoming its guests arriving from various countries to Addis Ababa to participate at the 46th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union Summit which began yesterday and runs from February 12-16, 2025, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

As indicated by the Government Communication Service, all the preparations are made for the successful hosting of the Summit. A grand committee supported by specialized sub-committees composed of 35 federal institutions and the Addis Ababa City Administration has been formed to facilitate and coordinate activities during the Summit. These committees are tasked with the mission of ensuring the seamless operation of the Summit.

Addis Ababa, often referred to as the political capital of Africa, is not just preparing for an important diplomatic gathering but also showcasing what makes it a unique and vibrant destination. With its rich history, cultural diversity and stunning landscapes, Addis has so much to offer to its esteemed guests from Africa and beyond.

In his welcoming message conveyed via his social media page, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) invited the participants to make their stay in Ethiopia memorable by visiting the various cultural and historical places of the country and immersing themselves in the natural beauty of its landscape.

"As Ethiopia welcomes you to the 38th African Union Summit, I encourage all participants to extend their stay to explore the rich history, diverse culture, and stunning landscapes that make Ethiopia truly a land of opportunity. Beyond the summit, there are many destinations worth exploring, from ancient heritage sites to vibrant cultures, including unparalleled natural beauty," he stated.

Indeed, as indicated by the Prime Minister, Ethiopia has a lot to offer to its visitors. The various tourist sites that are found all over the country has a rejuvenating effect on the soul and mind of guests and, the historical and cultural richness of the nation has a lot to say about the country- providing insight into the country's past and present. This is especially true in Addis Ababa, where people from various culture and value systems live in harmony and are always eager to host newcomers. What is more, besides its role as a political center for Ethiopia and Africa, the city is home to numerous parks, museums, and other tourist destinations that further make it unique.

As the city embraces modernity while cherishing its rich heritage, Addis Ababa stands ready to showcase its transformation and potential to summit participants. The government, led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD), has actively involved communities and stakeholders in the city's development, demonstrating that progress is a collective effort. Initiatives such as the restoration of tourist destinations and the implementation of corridor projects are part of the ongoing modernization efforts. The government is actively exerting its effort to make Addis more attractive, livable, and modern city not only to its residents but also to diplomatic communities living in Addis Ababa.

Addis Ababa is not only a city of cultural diversity, but it is also a place where visitors can have access to a wide range of attractions and tourist destinations. Entoto Park, located on Entoto Mountain, is one such example. Known as the roof of Addis Ababa, Entoto offers a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. Surrounded by natural beauty, the Park features walking trails and panoramic views of Addis Ababa to all nature lovers,

The National Museum, located in the heart of Addis Ababa (Amist Kilo) is home to the famous fossilized remains of Lucy, one of the world's oldest hominids. The Museum is a treasure trove of archeological wonders that not only shed light on the lives of Ethiopians but also serve as a living testament to the socio-cultural integration across generations.

The National Palace Museum which offers visitors a glimpse into Ethiopia's past with its stunning architecture and beautifully preserved artifacts, tells the story of the nation's economic and political position. Whoever has an opportunity to visit the National Palace Museum S/he will be mesmerized by its unique collection of royal vehicles, artifacts and other collections, which reflect the true color of Ethiopia and its greatness.

Another prominent historical site is the Adwa Victory Memorial Museum, situated at the heart of Addis Ababa- Piassa. This Museum commemorates the Battle and Victory of Adwa, where Ethiopians successfully defended their sovereignty against the Italian invasion. The memorial stands as a symbol of Ethiopia's unity, resilience, and unwavering spirit, offering a powerful reminder of the country's struggle for independence, and still serves as an emblem of freedom for people who seek.

It is obvious that Addis Ababa is not simply a hub for political discourses; it is also home to an array of tourist destinations that speak about Ethiopia's past and present. Beyond its cultural and historical significance, Addis Ababa is also home to impressive infrastructure projects, including the Addis Ababa Light Rail Transit and several corridor developments that enhance urban mobility and connect different regions of the city. These projects exemplify Ethiopia's commitment to modernization and sustainable urban planning, presenting a progressive image to the world as it prepares to host the summit.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Aside from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia is endowed with a wealth of natural, historic, and cultural attractions that highlight the country's rich heritage. From the ancient Rock-Hewn Churches of Lalibela and the towering Axum Obelisks to the fascinating Sof Omar Caves and the historic city of Harar Jugol, these sites showcase Ethiopia's deep cultural and historical significance.

Hence, attending the Summit offers a unique opportunity to explore Ethiopia's exceptional natural beauty and vibrant history. Participants will gain an in-depth understanding of the country's rich traditions, culture, and way of life, all of which offer valuable insight into the complexities of Africa as a whole.