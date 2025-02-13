Namibia: 'We Don't Appreciate Leaders' - Kauandenge Remembers Nujoma

13 February 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

National Unity Democratic Organisation secretary general Joseph Kauandenge says leaders are often unappreciated, citing propaganda narratives.

He said this during Wednesday's National Assembly session, which was dedicated to giving tribute to late founding president Sam Nujoma.

Nujoma died on 8 February at the age of 95.

"It is unfortunate that leaders are not appreciated by people. But [they] are appreciated when they are no longer there. That's when we understand what they meant, [what they] wanted and their vision," he said.

He said Nujoma had his flaws because he was human. However he believes the late president's contribution to Namibia outweighs his past mistakes.

He said Nujoma's legacy will live on and future generations will pay tribute to him and document his impact.

