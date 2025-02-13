Ethiopia: Time Ethiopia Ends Visa Barriers for Africans

opinion

The 38th AU Assembly, scheduled for February 15-16, 2025, will bring global attention to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, as it hosts crucial discussions that will shape Africa's future. During this summit, African Heads of State and Government will adopt new policies and resolutions on governance, development, justice, and continental unity. Among the most pressing issues is the need to dismantle barriers that hinder intra-African movement, particularly restrictive visa policies that contradict the aspirations of Agenda 2063. As the host nation of the African Union (AU), Ethiopia has an unparalleled opportunity to lead by example and announce a bold decision: granting visa-free access to all African citizens. Doing so would not only align with the AU's vision of a "borderless Africa" but also accelerate Ethiopia's own economic, diplomatic, and strategic goals

The movement toward a borderless Africa

The movement toward visa-free access for African travelers has gained significant traction in recent years. As of January 2025, Ghana joined Benin, Seychelles, Rwanda, and The Gambia in offering visa-free entry to all African nations. Kenya followed shortly after, easing travel requirements for nearly all African countries and allowing visa-free stays of up to two months. These developments indicate a broader push toward greater intra-African mobility and economic integration. Despite these advancements, many African countries still maintain restrictive visa policies. Even more concerning is that current visa policies often make it easier for non-African travelers, such as Americans and Europeans, to move freely across the continent than African citizens themselves. In some cases, African nations impose stricter visa requirements on fellow Africans while maintaining more lenient policies for travelers from Western countries.

According to the 2024 Africa Visa Openness Index (AVOI), as of 2023, 47% of intra-African travel routes required a visa before departure, while only 25% offered visas on arrival. African travelers frequently encounter bureaucratic hurdles, including complex visa application processes, high fees, and prolonged waiting periods. Ethiopia exemplifies these restrictive practices. Travelers from the U.S., Canada, and most European nations are typically granted visas on arrival or e-visas, while many African travelers must apply in advance and meet extensive documentation requirements. This disparity is particularly concerning given that Ethiopia hosts the AU, whose Agenda 2063 explicitly aims to create "a continent with seamless borders" to facilitate the free movement of African citizens. Its ironical for the country to remain visa-restrictive.

Elsewhere, host nations of other major regional blocs, such as Belgium (which hosts the European Union headquarters), do not impose stricter entry requirements on regional travelers than on outsiders. European Union citizens can enter Belgium freely under the EU's free movement regulations. Similarly, in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), member states--including Guyana, which hosts the CARICOM Secretariat--allow citizens of fellow member states to enter without visa restrictions. A similar approach exists in the Southern Common Market (Mercosur), where host nations of regional institutions uphold intra-bloc mobility. Ethiopia, as the AU host, should follow these precedents, ensuring that African travelers do not face more barriers than non-Africans.

The Case for a Visa-Free Ethiopia

Granting visa-free access to African travelers was among Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's earliest major policy initiatives when he assumed office in 2018. Although the policy was briefly implemented, it was later discontinued due to certain concerns. However, now more than ever, Ethiopia should reinstate it--not only as a moral and historical obligation to promote African unity and a borderless continent but also for the significant economic and diplomatic benefits it would bring.

Boosting Tourism Revenue

Implementing a visa-free policy for African travelers could significantly enhance Ethiopia's tourism sector, a key pillar of its economy. According to the UNCTAD Economic Development in Africa Report 2017, four out of ten international tourists in Africa come from the continent itself. In sub-Saharan Africa, this number increases to two out of every three tourists. Countries that have eased visa restrictions have seen exponential growth in tourist arrivals and revenue. For instance, Rwanda introduced visa-on-arrival for all African nations in 2018, leading to a 24% increase in African visitor arrivals within a year. The move also boosted tourism revenue, which now contributes nearly 11% of Rwanda's GDP. Similarly, Kenya's decision to abolish visa fees for African travelers has already led to a surge in arrivals.

Ethiopia, with its UNESCO-listed heritage sites, stunning landscapes, and deep cultural history--from the rock-hewn churches of Lalibela to the ancient obelisks of Aksum--could experience a similar boom. Increased African tourism would drive earnings for hotels, airlines, tour operators, and local businesses. The Ethiopian government has already invested heavily in infrastructure, including the expansion of Addis Ababa's Bole International Airport, one of Africa's busiest. A visa-free policy would maximize these investments by attracting a higher volume of visitors.

Facilitating Trade and Investment

A more open visa regime would strengthen Ethiopia's role as a hub for intra-African trade and investment. In Ghana, the adoption of a visa-free policy for Africans has encouraged an influx of investors and entrepreneurs, particularly from Nigeria and Côte d'Ivoire, fueling business creation and cross-border trade.

Ethiopia, home to Africa's second-largest population and one of the fastest-growing economies on the continent, could attract a wave of African investors, traders, and business professionals. Addis Ababa, already a major transport and diplomatic hub, would further solidify its status as a continental business gateway. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's flagship economic initiative, the Homegrown Economic Reform Agenda, aims to liberalize key sectors such as banking, telecom, and manufacturing. A visa-free policy would complement these reforms, making it easier for African businesses to enter the Ethiopian market and participate in joint ventures.

Enhancing Ethiopia's Aviation Industry

Ethiopia is home to Ethiopian Airlines, Africa's largest and most profitable airline, which would reap immense benefits from a more open visa regime. Countries that have relaxed visa policies often see a spike in flight bookings and airline revenues. Seychelles, after removing visa requirements for all travelers, recorded a 7% increase in air passenger traffic within the first year. Ethiopian Airlines, which already serves over 60 African destinations, would see even greater demand for intra-African flights. Addis Ababa's Bole International Airport would experience increased traffic, further strengthening its position as a premier aviation hub.

Accelerating Ethiopia's Digital Economy and Innovation Hub Aspirations

Visa restrictions often hinder the mobility of tech entrepreneurs, start-ups, and knowledge workers across Africa. Ethiopia has been making strides toward becoming a regional innovation and digital economy hub, with investments in ICT infrastructure, fintech, and artificial intelligence. A visa-free policy would attract African talent, venture capitalists, and tech investors to Ethiopia's growing ecosystem. Take Kenya, for instance. Nairobi has emerged as Africa's "Silicon Savannah", partly due to its open visa policies that encourage the movement of tech entrepreneurs across borders. With initiatives like Sheger City, Ethiopia's planned tech city, and the government's push to digitize financial services and e-commerce, a visa-free policy would fuel cross-border collaboration, making Ethiopia a more attractive destination for African startups and tech innovators.

Promoting Pan-African Cultural Exchange

Ethiopia is widely recognized as a symbol of Pan-Africanism, home to the African Union headquarters and a country with deep historical ties to African liberation movements. A visa-free policy would reinforce Ethiopia's leadership in fostering African unity and cultural exchange. Countries like Senegal have successfully used soft power by promoting visa-free travel for Africans, positioning Dakar as a Pan-African cultural and diplomatic hub. Ethiopia could do the same by hosting continental cultural festivals, sports tournaments, and academic exchanges, encouraging more Africans to visit. This would strengthen people-to-people ties, enhance Ethiopia's influence, and drive more cultural tourism.

Addis Ababa, Africa's Capital City

As the host of the African Union, Ethiopia has a unique opportunity to demonstrate its commitment to the AU's Agenda 2063. Addis Ababa is often referred to as Africa's diplomatic capital, yet many African citizens face greater difficulties accessing it than non-Africans. While naming the city's streets after African nations is a commendable symbolic gesture, it falls short of true Pan-Africanism. To fully embody its role as Africa's diplomatic hub, Ethiopia must ensure that all Africans can freely enter, access, and experience their continent's capital. A visa-free policy would turn this vision into reality.

Conclusion

Ethiopia, as the host of the African Union, a moral and historic leader, and a symbol of Pan-Africanism, is uniquely positioned to lead the continent in achieving the vision of a "borderless Africa" outlined in Agenda 2063. By granting visa-free access to all African citizens, Ethiopia would not only honor its historic legacy but also accelerate regional integration, economic development, and diplomatic influence. This bold move would catalyze greater intra-African mobility, trade, and cultural exchange, reinforcing Ethiopia's status as a continental hub. Additionally, it would enhance Ethiopia's soft power, boost tourism, facilitate business and investment, and promote regional unity. By embracing this progressive step, Ethiopia could inspire other African nations to follow suit, helping to pave the way toward the continent's ultimate goal of seamless borders and collective prosperity.

*****

SOURCE: connect2africa

Mahlet Ayele Beyecha is an Independent Pan-African researcher. She holds a research Master's degree in African Studies from Leiden University in the Netherlands and a Master's degree in Middle Eastern Studies from Ben Gurion University in Israel