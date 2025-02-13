Sudan: Government Strongly Condemns the Repeated Tragic Incidents in Zamzam Camp and El-Fashir Residents

Minister of Culture and Information, official spokesman for the government, Khalid Al-Aiser, said that the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia has escalated its attacks against displaced persons (IDPs) camps in Darfur, including IDPs Zamzam camp, in continuation of its approach of committing violations against defenseless civilians.

Al-Aiser stressed, in a post on Facebook on Wednesday, that the government strongly condemns the repeated tragic incidents that Zamzam camp, the civilian population in El-Fashir city, and other sites are exposed to, including burning and destroying property, which has led to new suffering that is added to the sufferance of innocent defenseless civilians who are in dire need of protection and assistance.

The minister added, "These heinous practices constitute a flagrant violation of human rights, and those responsible must be held accountable and criminally prosecuted. The rebel RSF militia must also be classified as a terrorist organization in accordance with the international humanitarian law, which criminalizes such acts that threaten the IDPs safety and human dignity."

The official spokesman for the government said that while the government is surprised by the international silence regarding these heinous practices by the militia, it will spare no effort in continuing its serious efforts to support the IDPs rights and ensure a safe environment for them, urging the international community and humanitarian organizations to assume their responsibilities in confronting these serious violations.