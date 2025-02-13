Sudan: Al-Aiser Hands Over Projects to Isesco Director General for Renovation of Sudanese Cultural Institutions

13 February 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Minister of Culture and Information and Government Spokesperson Khalid Ali Al-Aiser has handed over five projects to the Director General of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, Dr. Salim bin Mohammed Al-Malik, for rehabilitation of Sudanese cultural institutions.

This came during his meeting on Wednesday on the sidelines of the 13th Conference of the Ministries of Culture in the Islamic World, which began its activities on Wednesday in Jeddah, in the presence of the Undersecretary of Information at the Ministry.

The meeting discussed issues related to the cultural affairs and destruction of the infrastructure and superstructure of cultural facilities as a result of the militia war.

A number of Sudanese will be trained by ISESCO in the field of scientific methods for recovering plundered antiquities

