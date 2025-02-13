Sudan: Kabashi Arrives in Umm Rawaba and Inspects the Front Lines

Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Shams-Eddin Kabashi arrived Wednesday in the city of Om Rawaba and was received by the Wali (governor) of the North Kordofan State, Abdel-Khalig Abdel-Latif, the Commander of the Control of Martyr Al-Sayyad advancing Forces, Maj. Gen. Asim Abdullah Al Fadil, and a number of officials and commanders of the regular forces in the state.

TSC member inspected the forces at the Control of the Martyr Al-Sayyad Advancing Forces, the forces stationed in the area, and the Om Rawaba Locality Headquarters, praising the high morale of the soldiers and mobilized personnel and their determination to cleanse the remaining pockets of the rebel militia in North Kordofan State.

His Excellency emphasized that what he saw of the readiness of the units and forces heralds that the road to Er-Rahad and Al-Obayyid is now paved and everyone will soon rejoice in the cleansing of the entire state.

For his part, the Wali of North Kordofan State, Abdelkhalig Abdel-Latif, expressed his pleasure at receiving His Excellency General Shams-Eddin Kabashi in North Kordofan State in Om Rawaba Locality after its liberation from the militia, indicating that the visit represents a great incentive for the armed forces, the government and the people of the state to liberate all areas desecrated by the militia, indicating that this visit constitutes a new opening for the citizens of North Kordofan. His Abdel-Latif confirmed the support of the government of North Kordofan State to the armed forces and all forces participating in the Battle of Dignity.