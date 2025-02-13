Somalia and Iraq Agree to Bolster Disaster Management Cooperation

13 February 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

The Commissioner the Somali Disaster Management Agency, Maxamuud Maalin Abdulle, is representing Somalia at the 6th Arab Countries Forum on Disaster Risk Reduction currently taking place in Kuwait.

During the event, he held an official meeting with a high-level delegation from the Government of Iraq, led by the Minister of Environment, Dr. Halo Mustafa Askari.

The discussion focused on enhancing the fraternal relations between the two nations, particularly in the fields of disaster management, risk reduction, and the exchange of experiences in tackling both natural and human-made hazards.

Both parties emphasized the importance of collaboration and agreed to work together in sharing knowledge, expertise, and the latest techniques related to disaster risk management.

They also highlighted the significance of joint research efforts to build more resilient communities and improve preparedness against future disasters.

This meeting marks a significant step in fostering long-term cooperation between Somalia and Iraq in addressing global disaster risks and enhancing the effectiveness of their respective disaster management strategies.

