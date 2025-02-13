Somalia: Minister of Public Works Holds Key Meeting With UK Ambassador to Somalia

Dr. Mohamed Elmi Nuur, the Minister of Public Works, Reconstruction, and Housing of the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS), held an important meeting on Wednesday with the UK Ambassador to Somalia, Amb. Mike Nithavrianakis.

The meeting, attended by the Director-General of the Ministry, the Head of the NAGAAD Project, and various advisors, also included officials from the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO).

The discussions centered on the ongoing reconstruction and housing projects in Somalia, with a particular focus on urban planning and the greening of the country.

Both the Minister and the Ambassador agreed on the importance of accelerating the efforts to rebuild and develop Somalia's infrastructure.

Minister Cilmi Maxamuud Nuur expressed his gratitude to the United Kingdom for its continued support and the significant efforts it is making toward Somalia's reconstruction.

He further emphasized that the strong partnership between Somalia and the UK would continue to play a crucial role in the successful implementation of key development projects in the country.

Rebuilding Somalia remains one of the highest priorities of the Federal Government, and plans are underway to fast-track vital infrastructure and development projects to ensure sustainable growth and improved living conditions for the Somali people.