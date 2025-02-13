Somalia: Somali Minister of Agriculture Leads Delegation At World Agriculture Conference in Italy, Secures Key Agricultural Development Projects

13 February 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

The Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Mohamed Abdi Hayir Maareeye, led a high-level delegation to the World Agriculture Conference held in Italy, where representatives from over 170 nations gathered to discuss global agricultural issues.

The conference, which focused on the advancement of agriculture and rural development, provided a platform for countries to collaborate on solutions to enhance food security and rural livelihoods worldwide.

During the conference, Somalia took a significant step forward by fulfilling its annual financial commitment to the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

This contribution enabled Somalia to secure access to key agricultural development initiatives, including the Rural Livelihoods Resilience Project (RLRP), which aims to improve the living standards of rural communities in the country.

In addition to the conference proceedings, Minister Maareeye conducted a series of high-level meetings with other attending leaders. He presented Somalia's investment opportunities in the agricultural sector, highlighting the country's potential for growth and sustainable agricultural development.

These discussions were aimed at attracting further international investment and expertise to help Somalia build a resilient and productive agricultural sector.

This participation in the World Agriculture Conference marks a pivotal moment for Somalia's agricultural sector, as the country continues to seek partnerships and initiatives that will foster long-term economic and social development.

