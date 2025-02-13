Somalia: U.S. Considers Extended Military Presence in Somalia to Counter Al-Shabaab & Isis

The United States military presence in Somalia may extend beyond initial plans, as the Pentagon shifts its focus to countering the growing threats posed by the Islamic State (ISIS) faction in Somalia and Al-Shabaab.

The move marks a significant shift in U.S. policy, signaling a continued commitment to stability in the Horn of Africa despite previous efforts to reduce overseas military engagements.

The U.S. Department of Defense has confirmed that discussions are underway regarding the long-term role of the U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) in Somalia. U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth recently acknowledged that the military's presence in Africa remains critical, warning against any premature withdrawal.

"Africa is the front line in the war against extremist groups," Hegseth said. "We will not allow them to establish strongholds, especially where they could plan attacks against the U.S. and its allies."

His statement comes amid growing concerns over the resilience of Al-Shabaab and ISIS in Somalia, despite years of counterterrorism efforts led by the Somali National Army (SNA) and international partners. Currently, about 500 U.S. military personnel are stationed in Somalia, providing aerial surveillance, intelligence, and precision airstrikes to support Somali and African Union forces.

The U.S. has maintained an intermittent military presence in Somalia for decades. In 2020, former President Donald Trump ordered the withdrawal of nearly all U.S. troops from the country as part of a broader global military reduction strategy. However, in 2022, the Biden administration reversed that decision, redeploying troops to Somalia in response to the increasing threat posed by Al-Shabaab.

The militant group, which has ties to Al-Qaeda, has carried out deadly attacks in Somalia and neighboring countries, targeting security forces, civilians, and foreign interests. Meanwhile, the ISIS faction in Somalia, though smaller in numbers, has maintained a presence in the northern Puntland region, conducting recruitment and attacks.

The U.S. military's commitment to Somalia has been evident through recent operations. Earlier this month, a U.S. drone strike targeted a senior ISIS commander in the Golis Mountains, identified as Ahmed Maeleninine, who was believed to be responsible for recruitment and operational planning. AFRICOM confirmed the strike and stated that it would continue efforts to eliminate high-value targets.

Furthermore, the U.S. has intensified airstrikes against Al-Shabaab, particularly in central and southern Somalia. In late 2024, a series of U.S. drone strikes eliminated several key Al-Shabaab figures, significantly weakening the group's ability to conduct large-scale attacks.

Hegseth has emphasized that the final decision on troop levels will be based on recommendations from military commanders on the ground.

"I want to listen to our commanders in the field first," he said. "We will deploy forces where necessary, but our goal is to combat extremism effectively in the long run."

The announcement has sparked discussions among security analysts and policymakers. Some argue that an extended U.S. presence could help Somali forces consolidate recent gains against Al-Shabaab, while others caution that a prolonged foreign military presence might fuel local resentment and insurgent recruitment.

Meanwhile, Somali authorities have welcomed U.S. support, with government officials reiterating that international assistance remains crucial in the fight against terrorism.