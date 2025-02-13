Liberia: Man, 40, On the Run After Injuring His Wife

Monrovia — Cases of domestic violence, including sexual and gender-based violence, have been on the rise in Liberia, with many incidents turning fatal.

The latest reported case occurred at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, in Zazay Community, Paynesville. The victim, 35-year-old Alice Clemens Willie, was allegedly beaten and stabbed multiple times on her right hand and back by her husband.

According to sources, the suspect, identified as Oral G. Willie, a Bassa by tribe and an employee of the National Port Authority's public relations department, used broken window glass to assault his wife, causing severe injuries.

Speaking to reporters shortly after the incident, Alice Clemens Willie revealed that she and Oral had been separated since 2023 following their wedding in 2021 due to his repeated acts of domestic violence.

"Oral G. Willie and I got married in 2021, but since 2023, we have been separated. I left his home because of his constant abuse, attacking me over minor misunderstandings," she explained.

Alice disclosed that for the past year, Oral had been trying to reconcile with her, but she refused, stating that he was unwilling to meet her conditions for a reunion.

"He and I have been in contact, but I live separately, renting my own place without his support. This evening, after returning from church, I was inside when I heard a knock. When I asked who it was, he responded with insults, then forcibly broke into my home and started attacking me. He claimed he had information that I was with another man, but I was alone," Alice told reporters.

She further stated that she had reported his behavior to his parents on multiple occasions, but he continued to harass and attack her despite their separation.

"This time, I will not let it slide. I am taking him to the Ministry of Gender, and then to court for a divorce. Enough is enough. I don't know what his next move could be, and my life comes first. I have already informed my parents and church leaders," she declared.

Meanwhile, Alice is currently receiving medical treatment at a local clinic in Paynesville. Family members are calling on the Liberia National Police to launch a search for Oral G. Willie, who allegedly fled the scene immediately after committing the act.