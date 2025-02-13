Somalia: Somali Army and Local Forces Conduct Operation, 11 Al-Shabaab Members Killed

Jowle, Somalia — The Somali National Army (SNA) and local forces have jointly carried out an operation in the rural areas of Jowle, located at the boundary between the Mudug and Galgaduud regions.

The operation specifically targeted the militant group Al-Shabaab, resulting in the death of Abdullahi Said Bulxiye, the Al-Shabaab leader responsible for the Jowle area.

In addition to Bulxiye, 10 other individuals accompanying him, who were part of his security detail, were also killed during the operation, according to the Somali state media.

The SNA and local tribal forces have confirmed that the operation is still ongoing, with efforts focused on removing Al-Shabaab from areas under their control.

Jowle, a strategic town linking the Mudug and Galgaduud regions, has become an important focal point in the ongoing battle against Al-Shabaab in Somalia. The operation is part of the government's broader efforts to strengthen security and intensify attacks against the group.

Military officials have emphasized that the operation is part of a wider strategy to regain control of areas controlled by Al-Shabaab, and they have urged local communities to continue supporting the security forces in their fight against the group.