Somalia: Somali Army and Local Forces Conduct Operation, 11 Al-Shabaab Members Killed

13 February 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Jowle, Somalia — The Somali National Army (SNA) and local forces have jointly carried out an operation in the rural areas of Jowle, located at the boundary between the Mudug and Galgaduud regions.

The operation specifically targeted the militant group Al-Shabaab, resulting in the death of Abdullahi Said Bulxiye, the Al-Shabaab leader responsible for the Jowle area.

In addition to Bulxiye, 10 other individuals accompanying him, who were part of his security detail, were also killed during the operation, according to the Somali state media.

The SNA and local tribal forces have confirmed that the operation is still ongoing, with efforts focused on removing Al-Shabaab from areas under their control.

Jowle, a strategic town linking the Mudug and Galgaduud regions, has become an important focal point in the ongoing battle against Al-Shabaab in Somalia. The operation is part of the government's broader efforts to strengthen security and intensify attacks against the group.

Military officials have emphasized that the operation is part of a wider strategy to regain control of areas controlled by Al-Shabaab, and they have urged local communities to continue supporting the security forces in their fight against the group.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.