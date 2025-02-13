Somalia: Ex-Spy Chief Critiques Hassan Sheikh's Leadership, Flags Somalia's Instability

Mogadishu, Somalia — Fahad Yaasiin, former head of Somalia's National Intelligence and Security Agency, has publicly questioned President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's leadership amid ongoing political turmoil.

In a pointed critique, Yaasiin highlighted President Mohamud's perceived lack of control and ineffective governance. "President Hassan, you do not have control over the country, nor do you hold the power, and you haven't had the time to prepare properly. So, the question is, where is the country headed?" Yaasiin stated.

Somalia grapples with issues surrounding elections, constitutional amendments, and governance structures. Despite some agreements, Yaasiin criticized the federal government for its failure to establish a unified political strategy, which he believes exacerbates the country's instability.

Yaasiin, a significant figure in Somali politics, also disclosed his withdrawal from a political alliance with former President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo, with whom he had previously collaborated closely.

Recent developments suggest a potential thaw in relations between Yaasiin and President Mohamud, although no official political agreement has been announced. The political landscape in Somalia remains fraught with challenges as leaders navigate these complex dynamics.