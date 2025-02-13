Rwanda: Bruce Melodie Nominated for Best East African Artist At Headies Awards

Rwandan music star Bruce Itahiwacu, popularly known as Bruce Melodie, has been nominated at Nigeria's most prestigious music award show, Headies, which is returning for its 17th edition.

The 'Katerina' hitmaker was nominated under the category of 2024's Best East African artiste, competing against the likes of Kenyan Bien Aime, Diamond Platnumz and Jux from Tanzania as well as Miss Azawi.

ALSO READ: Bruce Melodie in Lagos: What's he up to?

The development comes at a time Bruce Melodie is making waves on the continent after the release of his maiden album 'Colorful Generation', which features various top musicians including Nigeria's Joeboy and Bien Aime and many others.

The award, which is heading back to Nigeria after two editions in the United States, promises to be a highly competitive one as some of the biggest hits and acclaimed albums released between 2023 and 2024 have been nominated in multiple categories.

The nominations list also features a diverse range of both Nigerian and international artists who have made significant contributions to the music scene in the past 12 months.

ALSO READ: Bruce Melodie in final talks with American Record Label

Some of the notable categories and nominees include Best Recording of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Best R&B Singles, and Best Collaboration.

According to the Headies, only music materials including singles, video clips, video live recordings, EPs and albums released and distributed on digital streaming platforms, and physical music media (cassettes, CDs and vinyl) within the year in review (April 1, 2023 - July 31, 2024) were considered for nomination.

According to the list, which was released on Wednesday, February 12, Odumodublvck, whose real name is Tochukwu Ojogwu, leads the pack with an impressive seven nominations, while Ayra Starr and Shallipopi trailed closely behind with three nominations each.

Bruce Melodie's Headie nomination follows many other notable achievements that he has to his name, including the Primus Guma Guma Super Star edition 8, arguably the most prestigious music competition in Rwanda, and the Trace Award 2023 Best Rwandan Artist.