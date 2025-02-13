Libya: How Migrant Smuggling Has Fuelled Conflict in Libya

13 February 2025
Chatham House (London)
analysis

A systems analysis of key transit hubs

Migrant smuggling is not a new phenomenon in Libya. In the post-Gaddafi period, the country has become the main corridor for illegal migration into Europe from the African continent.

To date, European attempts to curb migrant smuggling and trafficking have addressed symptoms rather than causes. Migratory flows have periodically fallen through a series of international policy interventions that have entrenched conflict. This has ultimately made the migration issue harder to resolve, as Libyan actors seek to leverage smuggling and counter-migration practices for financial and political support.

To understand the development of migrant smuggling and trafficking networks through Libya, this paper utilizes a comparative systems analysis of three key transit hubs: Kufra, Sebha and Zawiya. This approach has enabled the authors to pinpoint the most effective entry points for policymakers.

This article was originally posted on the Chatham House website.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Chatham House. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.