Libya: How Migrant Smuggling Has Fuelled Conflict in Libya

A systems analysis of key transit hubs

Migrant smuggling is not a new phenomenon in Libya. In the post-Gaddafi period, the country has become the main corridor for illegal migration into Europe from the African continent.

To date, European attempts to curb migrant smuggling and trafficking have addressed symptoms rather than causes. Migratory flows have periodically fallen through a series of international policy interventions that have entrenched conflict. This has ultimately made the migration issue harder to resolve, as Libyan actors seek to leverage smuggling and counter-migration practices for financial and political support.

To understand the development of migrant smuggling and trafficking networks through Libya, this paper utilizes a comparative systems analysis of three key transit hubs: Kufra, Sebha and Zawiya. This approach has enabled the authors to pinpoint the most effective entry points for policymakers.