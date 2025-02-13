Zimbabwe: Benza Keen to Turn Things Around

After helping Herentals to a decent fifth-place finish in the Premier Soccer League last season, forward Tino Benza feels the Students now have the pedigree to gun for the ultimate prize in the domestic game.

Herentals have previously come close to claiming silverware when finishing runners-up to Bulawayo Chiefs in the 2022 Chibuku Super Cup.

But coach Paul Benza's charges were highly-spirited last year as they secured their best finish in the league since their promotion into the top-flight in 2018.

They were, in fact, the best club out of Harare as they crossed the line ahead of giants CAPS United and Dynamos as well as Yadah, who had Warriors' star Khama Billiat in the fold.

Benza, who made the Soccer Stars' cut in 2022 and 2023, couldn't make it last year, as he didn't exactly sparkle individually in a team that adopted the collective philosophy under a new gaffer, who had been elevated into the helm following the departure of Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva.

The 23-year-old played as a winger and managed to pull together 10 assists and hit the target once.

While he is looking to improve his own showing in 2025, Tino Benza is eager to see the students competing within the silverware-winning threshold.

"I think we have a very competitive team, as I see it. We have the balance and everything, which can help us not only improve in terms of the position we finished at but can help us win trophies as well.

"We have played good football as Herentals over the years, and this time around, we need to be ambitious. We have shown that we can play and compete at the top; now is the time to improve in terms of winning accolades," said Benza.

"We are simply challenging ourselves as a team to up the ante and be able to be counted as a potential champion in all competitions, which we will take part in.

"The team has continuity. We didn't lose so many players this transfer season, and we see that as a plus because we have players with good institutional memory to count on.

"Among the players we have, I think some are still very young and some have so much Premiership experience. The combination is perfect, and there is no reason why we should not be optimistic going into the new season."

Benza joined his teammates for pre-season recently after spending some time on attachment in England.

He is hoping to improve his overall play and post better stats from last term.

"The objective is always the same. You know, as an individual, one ought to play better and be able to feel and see it," he added.

"I am working very hard at training to perfect my finishing. At the end of the day, I want to improve and really get to see it."

Herentals have added experience to their squad after taking on board veteran strikers Ralph Kawondera and Lot Chiwunga from CAPS United.

They have also signed former Manica Diamonds defender Tawanda Chisi with Yadah goalkeeper Marshall Takarinda on the verge of boarding the ship.

Nedrick Madeya, Tafadzwa Jim, Grey Kufandada, and Milton Chimedza are some of the players who have exited the door.