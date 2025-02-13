Zimbabwe: Radio Champions Climate Change Resilience, Mitigation

For many decades before and after independence in Zimbabwe the weather report and forecasts delivered on radio in Shona, Ndebele and English was a not-to-miss segment for rural and even large scale commercial farmers.

At times in some poor black families the radio set would be switched on only for crucial weather forecasts as well as news bulletins and very few other selected entertainment programmes to save batteries.

Other programmes produced in partnership with the then Department of Conservation and Extension (CONEX), now Agricultural and Extension Services (AGRITEX), and Natural Resources Board (NRB), now Environmental Management Agency (EMA) ,gave hints on the preservation of the environment especially agricultural land.

Presented on the RBC African Service, now ZBC Radio Zimbabwe, by well-known development broadcasters of the time, like Morrison Sifelani, Stanford Chunga, Peter Chiyoka and James Gandari with resource persons drawn from among many agricultural experts like Gary Magadzire, Douglas Ncube and Clemio Machingaifa, these old time climate change-related radio programmes which focused on land management and veld fire control were also popular with purchase land farmers.

Old listeners may still remember titles like "Hurukuro nevematenganyika/Ezemthengazweni" focusing on conservation and farming in purchase lands and the ongoing "Nhau dzevarimi/Izindaba zabalimi" concentrating on a variety of peasant farming matters.

Even on the former English language General Service, now Classic 263 "Talking Farming" and other programmes discussed some weather patterns and conservational issues targeting large commercial farmers.

With the passage of time the subject of climate change has broadened beyond just weather reports and forecasts although radio still remains the main source of credible, trustworthy information.

In declaring Radio and Climate as the 2025 World Radio Day theme, UNESCO is of the firm belief that: "In the age of artificial intelligence, alongside ubiquitous social networks, quality radio is still universal and popular, considered to be the most reliable medium.

"Beyond popularising environmental concepts, by broadcasting verified information independent of economic, ideological and political powers, radio can influence listeners' perception of climate change, and the importance attached to the subject," proffered UNESCO.

ZBC's multilingual radio station National FM, in collaboration with the United Nations Development programme (UNDP), is currently broadcasting a series of climate change programmes featuring climate proofing, resilience and how they impact on agriculture.

"These programmes are done in different languages which we broadcast in like Tonga, Chewa, Venda, Kalanga, Shona and Ndebele by inviting guests from relevant Government departments and non-governmental organisations.

"During our rural tours into various districts we ensure that we include climate change topics when we gather information and do some live programmes from different growth points" explained Isaac Munzabwa the station manager.

Recently-licenced community radio stations as well as initiatives have played an important role in capacitating different communities about how crucial information related to climate change can be exchanged through radio programmes.

Radio Bukalanga in Plumtree, Matabeleland South is deeply involved in climate change programming.

"The station does awareness programmes, debunk misconceptions and review impacts of climate change on citizens' livelihoods and environment. We also discuss indigenous knowledge about climate change, that is, what used to be done in olden days and what is done now including how the two can be integrated where beneficial," said Yvonne Buzwane, the station manager.

"We try to link climate change with a variety of issues like gender equality checking how women and children are affected. What we do is to package our stuff in a relatable manner so that people can fully comprehend."

Since most of the programmes are live the radio station gives listeners an opportunity to ask questions using local languages spoken in the area which are mainly Kalanga and Ndebele.

Buzwane also emphasised the importance of safeguarding which the Zimbabwe Association of Community Radio Stations (ZACRAS), the community radio umbrella body, has encouraged its membership to develop as part of their policies to protect journalists and their resource persons.

In outlining what they do at Radio Bukalanga she revealed that: "We have programmes on disaster preparedness. We work with the district disaster risk reduction committee for Bulilima and Mangwe regarding how alerts can be carefully broadcast while broadcasters also take extra care when reporting in disaster hit area to ensure their total safety."

On the "Capital Crunch" on Capitalk 100.4FM under the Zimpapers Radio Broadcasting Division, Folake Saije, nicknamed the international African, features discussions about the environment and climate change on her 9am to 12 noon show.

On "Green Morning" every Thursday she invites different guests to tackle the topic from different angles.

One such regular guest is John Cassim a seasoned radio journalist who has been hired by MIET AFRICA to amplify environmental stories by being a resource person on various public, commercial and community radio stations through his ConserveZim project.

"But regarding detailed policy issues related to the environment and climate change, those are interrogated in much greater detail on the 'Deep Dive' show by lawyer turned broadcaster Rumbi Venge 'the Legal Bae'," elaborated Nyaradzo Makombe the station manager.

A community radio station like Chimanimani FM could have rendered some useful service in alerts and awareness had it been in existence when Cyclone Idai wreaked havoc destroying houses, schools and causing the rolling of large boulders from mountain tops and the death of many people.

"Our memories of what transpired during March 2019 Cyclone Idai are still fresh and it is the thrust of the New Dispensation to ensure that we minimise damage through the installation of disaster preparedness mechanisms which include opening up of radio stations in disaster prone areas," said former Minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa when she officially opened Chimanimani FM community radio in July 2022.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Media Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"On 'Our Environment', hosted by Monica Chanda and Valentine Mabhugu on ZBC's Classic 263, we are focusing on environmental conservation and sustainability", said Terrence Mapurisana the station manager.

"An expert in eco-friendly practices discusses practical ways we can reduce carbon fruit print, conserve water and promote recycling. On another show, '263 Climate Action' hosted by Yolanda Sigauke we discuss things currently happening around us that help reduce global warming and climate change-related problems."

In commemorating 2025 World Radio Day, ZACRAS issued the following charge: "As community radio stations we have been actively teaching communities about nationally determined contributions so that they play an active role in climate action. NDCs are Zimbabwe's commitments under the Paris Agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to global climate action.

Zimbabwe has pledged to cut its emissions by 40 percent by 2030 - a bold target that underscores the country's dedication to climate mitigation."

Radio can still be fully trusted to assist the nation in realising this mammoth pledge.

John Masuku, a media consultant and radio trainer, was UNESCO's 2023 World Radio Day International Campaign Coordinator. Feedback: email: [email protected]