Zimbabwe: Vatican Ambassador Commends First Lady for Fighting GBV, Empowering Women

Womenfolk deserve respect and to live in homes free of violence, Vatican ambassador Archbishop Janusz Urbanczyk, the Apostolic Nuncio to Zimbabwe has said.

He made the impassioned plea in discussions with Angel of Hope Foundation patron First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa after paying a courtesy call at her offices on Tuesday.

During their exchanges, in a meeting that was filled with cordiality, the ambassador said respecting women in the family and society at large helps to maintain peace, reduces gender-based violence, and prevents divorce cases.

He said stability and peace work hand-in-hand thus promoting productivity.

The ambassador spoke against some organisations that come into other countries in the name of helping but end up causing more harm than good.

"Serious consideration and serious respect are needed for women and children, they should be treated with dignity. Because, you know, what I experienced in some organisations, there are plenty of nice ideas, and words, but the reality is not there.

"And when speaking about respect, they are introducing other ideological elements, they are even confusing the people and introducing other problems," he said.

He further thanked the First Lady for her programmes aimed at grooming today's youth saying that children needed to be raised properly and shown the correct path.

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa exchange gifts with Vatican Ambassador Archbishop Janusz Urbanczyk, the Apostolic Nuncio to Zimbabwe at Zimbabwe House on Tuesday. -- Pictures: John Manzongo

The ambassador had the privilege of touring the National Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Call Centre in the Office of the First Lady where victims of violence are assisted and linked to relevant organisations depending on their needs.

The 575 helpline is the brainchild of Amai Mnangagwa, who has taken the bull by its horns and pledged to curb domestic violence.

The ambassador showered praises on the First Lady for establishing the GBV call centre to end violence.

"Violence is always negative and it destroys families, destroying the normal situation. So, we must understand and try to help the weaker part. Women are always weaker and we must respect them and we must pay tribute, so it is important to have a Centre like this one to address domestic violence and violence against children. This is a place where we can collect data and completely help victims of gender-based violence," he said.

Commenting on his meeting with the mother of the nation, the ambassador said: "It was for me a great joy that I was able to come to see and greet personally the hardworking First Lady.

Recognising her for all this work that she has been doing and continues doing for the country and trying to address the concerns of the people mainly women and children."

Earlier, during the meeting, the ambassador told the First Lady his willingness to learn Shona and achieve a high degree of proficiency in it.

He said he was settling well in the country.

"I've been here for just over nine months, so it's not that long since I came to stay here. I have been here for a short time and it's my desire to stay here longer. I would like to learn Shona," he said.

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa interacts with Vatican Ambassador Archbishop Janusz Urbanczyk, the Apostolic Nuncio to Zimbabwe during a courtesy call at Zimbabwe House on Tuesday

Dr Mnangagwa responded by saying, "Shona is so simple and that will be very good for you because you will be able now to communicate with everybody even with those in rural areas."

The First Lady warmly welcomed Archbishop Janusz Urbancyzk.

"I welcome you with a warm heart that your appointment to come here to work with us is very important for the whole country and myself as Amai, as a mother I feel greatly honoured that you have come to see me which is very important. In every given family, the mother is the first person to see at home because she is always there looking after the family. I welcome you on behalf of Zimbabwe. I know you have met so many people in Government, but on my part here I thank you very much. I am so humbled," Dr Mnangagwa said.

The ambassador gave a brief background about his family, including the fact that he is the only boy in a family of five.

"Thank you and I agree wholly with you about the importance of a mother. Imagine that in my family, we are five siblings but I am the only boy.

"My older sisters took care of me, so I was raised alongside my sisters. I did all the work, and house chores as a boy and I would not fail to do something because I am a boy. My sisters would make sure I even cleaned the house. I would do all kinds of work in the house just like my sisters," he said.

The First Lady said she was working along the same lines to ensure both girls and boys knew all tasks around the home.

"That is what we are now also training our children here, the boy child and the girl child that you should do the same because when you grow up you have to know all these chores because when you come of age you will lead your family, but the background is very important.

"But your sisters were looking after you showing motherly care and they were protecting you, also teaching you that life goes this way. We have time to do that in our country as well, that all the work that is done at home every child must do," she said.

The ambassador said it was critical for children to be groomed and shown the correct path, including on dressing for their own benefit in the future.

Instilling the correct values in children, he said, helps them stay away from drugs and other harmful activities.

Speaking on the respect of women, the ambassador said equality was fundamental.

"In some countries that I worked in, they are speaking, discussing women's equality and empowerment but they are not respecting seriously the importance of women, the role of the women in the family, in the society and the country. Countries must maintain peace and shun war because the weaker ones, women, suffer the most. I am happy that it is a different situation in Zimbabwe as women here are being empowered and there is gender equality," he said.

The First Lady weighed in saying indeed it was important to recognise women.

She concurred with the ambassador that in times of war, it is women and children who bear the brunt.

"All that women need is respect and to be empowered, so that they fend for their children, the husband being there or not, she needs to be empowered to look after her family. So, if there is no respect, there is no empowerment to talk about," the First Lady said.