Southern Africa: SADC Team Visits in Beitbridge for Trade Facilitation Assessment

A delegation from SADC Secretariat is on a two-day study visit at the Beitbridge Border Post to evaluate the implementation of regional trade facilitation protocols adopted in 2013.

The initiative is part of efforts to enhance cross-border trade and cooperation among member States.

Led by senior programme officer for customs and task manager of the European Union and SADC trade facilitation programme Mr Alcides Monteiro, the team aims to engage border agencies to assess progress in implementing the protocols.

The visit includes assessing border operations and touring the transformed Beitbridge Border Post to familiarise themselves with current operations before preparing a final report based on their findings.

Other team members included Mr Ally Alexander Mwangolombe and Mr Alberto Alexandre, both involved in customs procedures and capacity building.

In his remarks, Mr Monteiro emphasised the importance of the Beitbridge Border Post as a critical gateway to seven SADC member States. "This mission is in the context of us to advance the regional integration agenda," he said.

The US$300 million project aims to foster regional integration and improve trade facilitation by upgrading infrastructure, implementing the one-stop border post concept, coordinating border management, and extending operational hours to accommodate increased trade volume.

After 13 years since the initial decisions made in 2013, Mr Monteiro said they were assessing how far member States had gone implementing those decisions, particularly at Beitbridge Border Post, which is an important border post in the region.

During initial meetings, Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) Commissioner for Customs Mr Batsirai Chadzingwa highlighted significant improvements at the border post.

"The US$300 million project has transformed the critical gateway, reducing congestion and wait times for cargo and travellers," he said.

The Second Republic, through a robust public-private partnership with the Zimborders Consortium, has turned a new leaf at Beitbridge.

The border now features new terminals for freight, buses, pedestrians, and vehicles, facilitating trade and improving service delivery.