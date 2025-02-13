Zimbabwe: Master H Leads 23rd Nama Nominees

Organisers of the country's premier arts merit awards, dubbed National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA), yesterday released nominees for this year's edition ahead of the show next month.
Scheduled to take place on March 1 at the Harare Hippodrome, the glitz and glam event will be hosted by television personality Nabeelah Jogee and Charlene Mangweni-Furusa. Jogee will host the main stage, while Mangweni-Furusa will provide the voice-over.
In the music category, Master H, real name Hillary Marufu, leads with two nominations: Outstanding Male Musician and People's Choice Award. There is also stiff competition in the visual arts category and another fierce category of interest is Outstanding Exhibition.
Commenting on this year's nominees, the organisers said they looked at works submitted between December 1, 2023, and November 30, 2024.
"The adjudication process began on December 1, 2024...A total of 2,371 entries were received for the 23rd NAMA, including 814 physical entries and 1,073 online submissions, while 484 entries were submitted by monitors," read the statement from the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ).
Below are some of the nominees:
- Dance Awards
Outstanding Female Dancer
Tanaka Machikicho in Into the light
Ellain Ncube in Black Fever
Celine Madziva in Respect My team
Outstanding Male Dancer
Ngonidzashe Mudyariwa a.k.a Alvin Ngonie in Ndichatarisa
Tichaona "Hero" Chikara in Into the light
Terrence Kapesa in Respect My Dream
Outstanding Choreographer
Future Dube - Khaya Arts Productions
Hillary Indie - Ellysium Magna
Tichaona Hero Chikara - Salt 'n' Light
- Visual Arts Awards
Outstanding Male Visual Artist
Ismael Mposa
Gareth Nyandoro
Moffat Takadiwa
Outstanding Female Visual Artist
Portia Zvavahera
Shamila Aasha
Sinqobile Shamiso Dube
Outstanding Exhibition
Our Father's Inheritance Does not allow us to rest by Admire Kamudzengerere curated by Fadzai Veronica Muchemwa
A woman's yoke by Sinqobile Shamiso Dube curated by Doris Kampira
6th Venice Biennale by Various Artists curated by Fadzai Veronica Muchemwa
- Spoken Word Awards
Outstanding Social Media Skits
Admire Mushambi aka Mama Vee
Panashe Gurende aka Moojaya
Bashimane Mothusi Ndlovu aka Sikhobokhobo Madlela
Outstanding Stand-Up Comedian
Nigel Maritinyu aka Nigel Slick Pastor
Mbongeni Ignatius Ndlovu
Mukudzei Majoni aka King Kandoro
- Film & Television Awards
Outstanding Actress
Chesesile Mpofu as Tabitha Dube in Inkaba
Munashe Goromonzi as Tsitsi in The November Promise
Eunice Tava Chikoore as Mamoyo in Nhoroondo
Outstanding Actor
John Mabuyane as Tembani Dube in Inkaba
Tapiwa Mavindidze as Tawanda in Nhoroondo
Skanyiso Ngwenya as Rise in Rise
Outstanding Music Video
Masahwira by Enzo Ishall Directed by AJV Entertainment
Nhemamusasa by Bagga Directed by Leoy V
Machinda by Mulanation Directed by Taurai Zidya Dollar
Mvura by Bagga Directed by KMane
Outstanding Screen Production (Television)
Inkaba by John Mabuyane
The November Promise by Derby Beta
The DNA Show by Tinashe Mugabe
- Music Awards
Outstanding Female Musician
Ashleigh Angel Moyo aka Shashl
Janet Manyowa
Thamsanqa Moyo aka Tamy Moyo
Outstanding Male Musician
Energy Chizanga a.k.a Freeman HKD
Hillary Marufu a.k.a Master H
Tawanda Mambo aka Saintfloew
Outstanding Breakthrough Musician (formerly known as Outstanding Upcoming Musician)
Anisha Tashinga Shonhiwa a.k.a Nisha Ts
Tania Seremwe aka Young Gemini
Gift Kudakwashe Hombarume a.k.a Chillmaster
Outstanding Music Group
Joyful Praise
Shower Power
The Unveiled
Outstanding Song
Madiro by Kudakwashe Chapepa a.k.a Kae Chaps
Kana Ndanyura by Kelvin Kusikwenyu a.k.a Killer T
Gore rino by Tembalami Tagwirei a.k.a Tembalami ft. The Unveiled
Denga by Simbarashe Magado aka Hwinza
Gore remix by Isamel Whisky a.k.a 216 Whisky ft. various artists
Outstanding Album
Me vs Me by Emergy Chizanga a.k.a Freeman HKD
NOP Makoni by Nkosilathi Sibiya a.k.a Voltz JT
Trap yevafundisi by Tawanda Mambo a.k.a Saintfloew
- Special Awards
Promoter of the Year
Nash TV
Event Hulks
Ngoma Nehosho
Outstanding Artist in the Diaspora
Annatoria Blessing Chitapa (Music) Based in UK
Wiina Musamati (Theatre) based in the UK
Ernest Ndlovu (Film and Television Actor) South Africa
Masimba Hwati (Visual Art) Poland