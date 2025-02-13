Zimbabwe: Master H Leads 23rd Nama Nominees

Organisers of the country's premier arts merit awards, dubbed National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA), yesterday released nominees for this year's edition ahead of the show next month.

Scheduled to take place on March 1 at the Harare Hippodrome, the glitz and glam event will be hosted by television personality Nabeelah Jogee and Charlene Mangweni-Furusa. Jogee will host the main stage, while Mangweni-Furusa will provide the voice-over.

In the music category, Master H, real name Hillary Marufu, leads with two nominations: Outstanding Male Musician and People's Choice Award. There is also stiff competition in the visual arts category and another fierce category of interest is Outstanding Exhibition.

Commenting on this year's nominees, the organisers said they looked at works submitted between December 1, 2023, and November 30, 2024.

"The adjudication process began on December 1, 2024...A total of 2,371 entries were received for the 23rd NAMA, including 814 physical entries and 1,073 online submissions, while 484 entries were submitted by monitors," read the statement from the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ).

Below are some of the nominees:

Dance Awards

Outstanding Female Dancer

Tanaka Machikicho in Into the light

Ellain Ncube in Black Fever

Celine Madziva in Respect My team

Outstanding Male Dancer

Ngonidzashe Mudyariwa a.k.a Alvin Ngonie in Ndichatarisa

Tichaona "Hero" Chikara in Into the light

Terrence Kapesa in Respect My Dream

Outstanding Choreographer

Future Dube - Khaya Arts Productions

Hillary Indie - Ellysium Magna

Tichaona Hero Chikara - Salt 'n' Light

Visual Arts Awards

Outstanding Male Visual Artist

Ismael Mposa

Gareth Nyandoro

Moffat Takadiwa

Outstanding Female Visual Artist

Portia Zvavahera

Shamila Aasha

Sinqobile Shamiso Dube

Outstanding Exhibition

Our Father's Inheritance Does not allow us to rest by Admire Kamudzengerere curated by Fadzai Veronica Muchemwa

A woman's yoke by Sinqobile Shamiso Dube curated by Doris Kampira

6th Venice Biennale by Various Artists curated by Fadzai Veronica Muchemwa

Spoken Word Awards

Outstanding Social Media Skits

Admire Mushambi aka Mama Vee

Panashe Gurende aka Moojaya

Bashimane Mothusi Ndlovu aka Sikhobokhobo Madlela

Outstanding Stand-Up Comedian

Nigel Maritinyu aka Nigel Slick Pastor

Mbongeni Ignatius Ndlovu

Mukudzei Majoni aka King Kandoro

Film & Television Awards

Outstanding Actress

Chesesile Mpofu as Tabitha Dube in Inkaba

Munashe Goromonzi as Tsitsi in The November Promise

Eunice Tava Chikoore as Mamoyo in Nhoroondo

Outstanding Actor

John Mabuyane as Tembani Dube in Inkaba

Tapiwa Mavindidze as Tawanda in Nhoroondo

Skanyiso Ngwenya as Rise in Rise

Outstanding Music Video

Masahwira by Enzo Ishall Directed by AJV Entertainment

Nhemamusasa by Bagga Directed by Leoy V

Machinda by Mulanation Directed by Taurai Zidya Dollar

Mvura by Bagga Directed by KMane

Outstanding Screen Production (Television)

Inkaba by John Mabuyane

The November Promise by Derby Beta

The DNA Show by Tinashe Mugabe

Music Awards

Outstanding Female Musician

Ashleigh Angel Moyo aka Shashl

Janet Manyowa

Thamsanqa Moyo aka Tamy Moyo

Outstanding Male Musician

Energy Chizanga a.k.a Freeman HKD

Hillary Marufu a.k.a Master H

Tawanda Mambo aka Saintfloew

Outstanding Breakthrough Musician (formerly known as Outstanding Upcoming Musician)

Anisha Tashinga Shonhiwa a.k.a Nisha Ts

Tania Seremwe aka Young Gemini

Gift Kudakwashe Hombarume a.k.a Chillmaster

Outstanding Music Group

Joyful Praise

Shower Power

The Unveiled

Outstanding Song

Madiro by Kudakwashe Chapepa a.k.a Kae Chaps

Kana Ndanyura by Kelvin Kusikwenyu a.k.a Killer T

Gore rino by Tembalami Tagwirei a.k.a Tembalami ft. The Unveiled

Denga by Simbarashe Magado aka Hwinza

Gore remix by Isamel Whisky a.k.a 216 Whisky ft. various artists

Outstanding Album

Me vs Me by Emergy Chizanga a.k.a Freeman HKD

NOP Makoni by Nkosilathi Sibiya a.k.a Voltz JT

Trap yevafundisi by Tawanda Mambo a.k.a Saintfloew

Special Awards

Promoter of the Year

Nash TV

Event Hulks

Ngoma Nehosho

Outstanding Artist in the Diaspora

Annatoria Blessing Chitapa (Music) Based in UK

Wiina Musamati (Theatre) based in the UK

Ernest Ndlovu (Film and Television Actor) South Africa

Masimba Hwati (Visual Art) Poland