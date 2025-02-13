Zimbabwe: Foreign Doctrine Parameters Bedrock of Zim's Aspirations

On Tuesday, Zimbabwe's Cabinet led by its Chief Diplomat, President Mnangagwa, passed its Foreign Relations and International Cooperation Doctrine.

This was one of Cabinet 's first order of business for 2025 in its first seating for the year, setting the tone for the rest of it.

In this week's piece we will examine key components of the doctrine, analyse it and explain in detail its underlying principles and parameters.

A foreign relations doctrine is a set of principles and guidelines that shape a country's interactions and relationships with other nations, international organisations, and non-state actors.

It outlines the country's stance on key issues, such as sovereignty, diplomacy, trade, security, and human rights, and provides a framework for engaging with the international community.

A foreign relations doctrine serves as a roadmap for diplomats, policymakers, and other stakeholders, helping to ensure consistency, coherence, and effectiveness in the country's external relations.

By articulating its values, interests, and goals, a country can promote its national interests, build alliances, and address global challenges.

The doctrine, recently passed by Cabinet led by President Mnangagwa, is built on six key reference parameters which are crucial for safeguarding the country's integrity, dignity, and prosperity.

They serve as the foundation for Zimbabwe's interactions with the international community, guiding its diplomatic efforts, trade relations, and global partnerships.

These parameters underpinning Zimbabwe's foreign relations doctrine are designed to promote the country's national interests while fostering cooperation and collaboration with other nations.

By adhering to these principles, Zimbabwe aims to protect its sovereignty, promote economic development, and maintain peace and stability in the region.

As the country navigates the complex landscape of international relations, these parameters will provide a guiding framework for its decision-making and diplomatic endeavours.

Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo/ Ilizwe lakhiwa labanikazi balo

The first parameter, "Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo/ Ilizwe lakhiwa labanikazi balo/A nation is built and developed by its own people," reflects Zimbabwe's commitment to self-determination and empowerment.

This principle emphasises the importance of Zimbabweans taking ownership of their country's development trajectory, leveraging their unique skills, talents, and resources to drive progress.

By prioritising indigenous solutions and homegrown initiatives, Zimbabwe aims to reduce its reliance on external interventions and instead forge a path to prosperity that is authentically Zimbabwean.

This approach will enable the country to preserve its cultural heritage, values, and identity while still engaging with the global community.

Zimbabwe remains committed to pushing for self-reliance, recognising it as a cornerstone of its development strategy.

To achieve this, the country will focus on building local capacities and functional infrastructures, thereby reducing its dependence on external aid. Domestic resource mobilisation will be a key emphasis, as Zimbabwe seeks to leverage its own resources to drive growth and development.

By doing so, the country aims to attract more appropriate international cooperation, characterised by mutually beneficial partnerships that respect Zimbabwe's sovereignty and priorities.

This self-reliance agenda is expected to foster a sense of ownership and accountability among Zimbabweans, ultimately contributing to the country's long-term prosperity and resilience.

Chimurenga Chepfungwa/Umvukela Wenqondo

The second parameter, "Chimurenga Chepfungwa/Umvukela Wenqondo/the Liberation of the Mind," underscores the importance of intellectual freedom and psychological emancipation in shaping Zimbabwe's foreign policy.

This principle recognises that the country's historical experiences, including colonialism and imperialism, have had a profound impact on the national psyche. By prioritising mental liberation, Zimbabwe seeks to break free from the shackles of colonial mentality, promote self-confidence, and foster a sense of pride in its heritage and identity.

This, in turn, will enable the country to engage with the world on its own terms, unfettered by the biases and prejudices of the past.

Zimbabwe's "Chimurenga Chepfungwa" (Liberation of the Mind) represents a vision for a knowledge-driven economy, emphasising the importance of ideas, knowledge, and skills in shaping the nation's progress.

This philosophy goes beyond political freedom, seeking to liberate the mind and promote a collective vision that leaves no one behind.

To achieve this, Zimbabwe is transforming its education system through Heritage-based Education 5.0, which emphasises the unique values, traditions, and philosophies of Zimbabwean and African societies.

This approach aims to shape local production, innovation, science, and technology, making Zimbabwe's economy competitive globally through comparative advantage.

The doctrine promotes decolonisation of thought, indigenous knowledge, heritage-based education, and self-awareness as key to achieving full liberation.

Zimbabwe is committed to creating an environment that nurtures innovation, fosters economic growth, and advances the wellbeing of its knowledge-driven economy and society.

By embracing this knowledge-driven approach, Zimbabwe aims to forge a path towards sustainable growth and prosperity, built on the strength of its heritage.

The emphasis on self-determination and empowerment is closely tied to the transformative power of education.

Friend to all and enemy to none

The third parameter, "Friend to all and enemy to none," encapsulates Zimbabwe's commitment to a foreign policy of peace, neutrality, and cooperation.

This principle reflects the country's desire to maintain good relations with all nations, regardless of their ideological leanings, cultural backgrounds, or economic systems.

By adopting a stance of friendship and non-aggression, Zimbabwe seeks to promote regional and global stability, foster economic cooperation, and create an environment conducive to peaceful resolution of conflicts.

This approach will enable the country to navigate the complex web of international relations with flexibility and diplomacy, avoiding entanglements that could compromise its sovereignty or interests.

Zimbabwe's commitment to peaceful coexistence and collaboration with all nations is deeply rooted in its Constitution, specifically Section 12(1)(c) and (d).

This foundational principle reflects the country's dedication to maintaining friendly relations, developing strategic partnerships, and avoiding adversarial postures.

By prioritising international engagement and re-engagement, Zimbabwe aims to forge new partnerships, revitalise international relationships, and promote peace, mutual respect, and cooperation on the global stage.

The President's doctrinal pronouncement underscores Zimbabwe's historical journey, aspirations, and trajectory, emphasising the importance of non-alignment, active diplomacy, multilateral engagement, and mutual respect.

By focusing on inclusive relationships and collaborative problem-solving, Zimbabwe enhances its standing in the international community while promoting peace and stability. This approach creates an environment conducive to addressing shared challenges effectively.

The commitment to peaceful co-existence is further demonstrated through its proactive diplomacy, regular diplomatic visits, participation in international fora, and support for peace initiatives.

The country prioritises its participation in international and multilateral organisations, such as SADC and AU and the UN, advocating for initiatives that promote peace, security, and development.

By establishing and maintaining trade relations, providing development assistance, and engaging in economic cooperation projects, Zimbabwe strengthens ties and promotes goodwill with nations worldwide.

Zimbabwe is Open for Business

The fourth parameter, "Zimbabwe is Open for Business," underscores the country's commitment to economic engagement and cooperation with the international community.

This principle recognises that Zimbabwe's economic development is inextricably linked to its ability to attract foreign investment, promote trade, and participate in global value chains.

By declaring itself "open for business," Zimbabwe seeks to signal its readiness to engage with international partners, facilitate ease of doing business, and create a favourable investment climate.

This approach will enable the country to leverage its natural resources, human capital, and strategic location to drive economic growth, create jobs, and improve the livelihoods of its citizens.

The economic diplomacy strategy, anchored on the "Zimbabwe Is Open for Business" doctrine, prioritises the country's transformation into a premier destination for international investment. By fostering robust economic partnerships and establishing itself as a competitive hub for commerce, innovation, and trade, Zimbabwe aims to drive rapid economic development and growth.

To achieve this, Government will focus on developing regulatory frameworks that simplify business operations, reduce bureaucratic red tape, and protect property rights.

Key strategies, include promoting Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) for infrastructure development, establishing institutions for education and skills training, and investing in vocational training to develop a skilled workforce. By adopting a foreign policy that facilitates trade, investment, and economic collaboration, Zimbabwe seeks to integrate into the global economic community as a reliable, stable, and innovative partner.

Leaving No One and No Place Behind

The fifth parameter, "Leaving No One and No Place Behind," reflects Zimbabwe's commitment to inclusive development and social justice.

This principle is guided by the recognition that the country's development trajectory must be equitable, sustainable, and beneficial to all citizens, regardless of their geographical location, social status, or economic circumstances.

By prioritising inclusivity and social cohesion, Zimbabwe seeks to address the historical imbalances and disparities that have hindered the country's progress, and ensure that all regions, communities, and individuals have access to opportunities, resources, and services that enable them to thrive.

The country's aspirations are set on attaining upper middle income status through an inclusive industrial upgrading strategy.

This vision is underpinned by the principle of "Leaving No One and No Place Behind," which emphasises mass uplifting and integration of rural populations into modern manufacturing, industrial, and commercial processes.

To achieve this, Zimbabwe will adopt a dual-strategy approach, focusing on developing domestic industrial markets while linking the economy to export markets.

Rural industrialisation will play a pivotal role in accelerating domestic production and market growth for industrial goods and services.

The whole-of-government approach is rooted in devolution, decentralisation, and proactive international collaboration, ensuring that no citizen or region is left behind. Devolution and decentralisation are key to achieving equitable growth, empowering local communities to take ownership of their development journey.

This approach is constitutionally anchored, emphasising balanced economic growth, equitable access to resources, and national unity.

Zimbabwe will forever be a sovereign, independent state

The sixth parameter, "Zimbabwe will forever be a sovereign and independent state," underscores the country's unwavering commitment to its sovereignty and independence.

This principle is rooted in Zimbabwe's liberation history and its people's struggle for self-determination. By affirming its sovereignty and independence, Zimbabwe asserts its right to make its own decisions, determine its own destiny, and pursue its own interests without external interference or domination. This principle serves as a guiding force in Zimbabwe's international relations, informing its interactions with other nations, international organisations, and global powers, and ensuring that the country's autonomy and dignity are always respected and protected.

Zimbabwe's commitment to sovereignty and independence is deeply rooted in its history and guiding principles.

The doctrine "Zimbabwe will forever be a Sovereign and Independent State" serves as a beacon for self-reliance, dignified international engagement, and realising the nation's potential.

To safeguard its sovereignty, Zimbabwe will engage in strategic partnerships, innovation, and leverage its inherent strengths.

The country will also prioritise sustainable development policies, environmental stewardship, and reducing dependency on foreign goods and services.

By emphasising local culture, history, and identity in foreign relations, Zimbabwe aims to promote cultural diplomacy and protect its national interests.

Anchored on its newly established foreign relations doctrine, Zimbabwe is poised to embark on a comprehensive suite of programmes designed to achieve its national objectives.

These objectives are multifaceted and far-reaching, encompassing key areas such as local production promotion, aimed at boosting domestic industries and entrepreneurship, and international trade and investment promotion, focused on attracting foreign investment and expanding Zimbabwe's global trade footprint.

Other critical areas of focus include International Tourism Facilitation which seeks to capitalise on Zimbabwe's rich cultural heritage and natural beauty to drive tourism growth, and education, scientific and technical cooperation, aimed at fostering partnerships and collaborations that can help drive Zimbabwe's socio-economic development.

Additionally, Zimbabwe will prioritise political cooperation, security and strategic analysis, consular services and the protection of citizens abroad, socio-cultural diplomacy, and policy, administration and governance.

All of which are essential for maintaining strong bilateral relations, ensuring the safety and well-being of Zimbabwean citizens abroad, and promoting cultural exchange and understanding.

By implementing these programmes, Zimbabwe aims to achieve its vision of becoming an upper-middle-income economy by 2030, as outlined in its National Development Strategy 1 and 2 (NDS1 and 2).

This vision is built on the principles of inclusive growth, social justice, and environmental sustainability, and is aligned with the African Union's Agenda 2063 and the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Zimbabwe's Foreign Relations and International Cooperation Doctrine presents a comprehensive framework for the country's engagement with the global community, guided by six key parameters. The doctrine's implementation must reflect the character of its chief diplomat, President Mnangagwa, who is known for his measured, stoic, and phlegmatic approach.

This means being proactive, not reactive, and making informed decisions that prioritise Zimbabwe's interests without being swayed by emotions.

By embracing this doctrine, Zimbabwe aims to assert its sovereignty, promote economic development, and foster strategic partnerships that benefit its citizens.

As the country continues to navigate the complexities of the global landscape, its doctrine will serve as a guiding light, ensuring that Zimbabwe's voice is heard and its people prosper.

Nick Mangwana is the Permanent Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services.