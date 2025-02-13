Zimbabwe: Police Hunt for Geza

Police have launched a manhunt for controversial war veteran Cde Blessed Runesu Geza in connection with four criminal charges, including that of undermining the authority of the President.

The accused has been holding Press conferences attacking the President.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi warned that anyone who could be hiding the suspect or assisting him to evade police will be liable for arrest and subsequent prosecution.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police is seeking information on the location and subsequent questioning of a suspect, Blessed Geza Runesu, alias Bombshell. The suspect is facing four counts of criminal charges as outlined; theft allegations as defined in Section 113 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act, Chapter 9 23," he said.

Comm Nyathi said Cde Geza is also facing two counts of contravening Section 33 (2) (a) (ii) of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act, Chapter 9: 23, that is "Undermining the Authority of or Insulting the President."

He is also facing another count of contravening Section 187 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act, Chapter 9:23, that is "Incitement to commit public violence". "The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that anyone who is harbouring the suspect or assisting him to evade police questioning will be equally liable for arrest and subsequent prosecution.

"Anyone with information should contact the National Complaints Desk on telephone number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800197," Comm Nyathi said.

According to reports, Cde Geza, riding on his political clout, reportedly invaded Harare Safari Lodge in 2020, stripped it of assets like cars and kicked out employees of the former owner, Mr Brett Allan McDonald.

Now, Cde Geza finds himself facing a civil case after allegedly refusing to pay US$1,5 million for Harare Safari Lodge, a property situated on the picturesque banks of Lake Chivero, which he purportedly acquired four years ago.

Cde Geza claims the land in question is State property, rendering it unsellable. The controversy stems from an agreement between Cde Geza and the lodge's owner, Mr McDonald. Under the terms, Cde Geza was to buy Mr McDonald's entire shareholding in the resort for US$1,5 million, with payment stipulated to be made within two weeks.

However, Cde Geza is accused of failing to honour the agreement, not paying a single cent since the deal's conclusion.

Despite his non-payment, Cde Geza is said to have moved onto the property, located on Mclliwane 21 Farm, without Mr McDonald's consent. He has reportedly taken up residence and is enjoying full use of the lodge.

In another cases, Cde Geza was also caught in a web of fraud, perjury, and corruption after he failed to pay US$1 250 000 for a piece of land in Harare and is now hounding prosecutors and police officers involved in the case through open intimidation and harassment.

Several prosecutors and police officers have opted out of the case after receiving death threats from the renegade and controversial war veteran, who is locked in a legal battle over the sale of a plot in Harare with former ARDA chairman Mr Basil Nyabadza.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to documents gleaned from court records, in 2020 Cde Geza and Cde Nyabadza entered into a deal for the sale of a portion of land on Plot 5 Spitzkop Harare, for US$1 362 000.

Cde Geza made staggered payments totalling US$112 000, and made a commitment that the balance, totalling US$1 250 000 would be paid before October 2021.

Concomitantly, he made an undertaking that he would pay US$100 000 as cash deposit, in instalments of US$25 000, that were to be paid on November 19, 2020, December 10, 2020, December 31, 2020 and January 21, 2021.

Despite making the commitments, Cde Geza did not make any, but then lied under oath that he had settled his debts with Mr Nyabadza.