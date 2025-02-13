Nigeria: Lagos Advocates Integration of Sports Education Into Students Devt

The Lagos State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Hon Jamiu Tolani Alli-Balogun, yesterday emphasised the integral role of sports and physical education in the overall development of students, highlighting the importance of nurturing talents beyond academics.

Alli-Balogun explained that sports are a critical component of education, through eveloping the whole child; intellectually, physically, emotionally and socially.

He made this known at the maiden edition of Lagos Schools festivals designed to promote values and provide public schools students with a platform to showcase their talents, skills, and sportsmanship.

According to him," sports and physical education play a vital role in this process, and our maiden Lagos Schools' Sports Festival is a testament to our dedication to this ideal."

The importance of sports in schools', he noted, cannot be overstated, adding that through sports, students develop essential life skills like teamwork, discipline, and perseverance.

"They learn valuable lessons about hard work, dedication, and fair play. They build their confidence, self-esteem, and physical fitness.They also forge lasting bonds with their peers, creating memories that will stay with them for a lifetime."

The commissioner stated that the sports industry has evolved significantly over the years, offering wide range of career opportunities to individuals with different skills, interests, and qualifications.

"This ranges from being a professional athlete, coach or trainer, sports manager, sports journalist, sports psychologist, sports marketing and sponsorship and a host of others," he said.

Speaking with journalists, Alli-Balogun emphasised that plans are in place to ensure that discovered talents continue their sports careers beyond school. "There are ongoing collaborations with the Lagos State Sports Commission and the Federal Government's National Sports Commission. This week, we witnessed a chess championship at Maryland, with representatives from all three bodies, showing our commitment to sustaining the culture of sports development for children," he stressed.

The Chairman of the state Universal Basic Education Board ( LASUBEB), Dr. Hakeem Shittu, expressed enthusiasm about the festival and the talents on display.

"This initiative is vital to identify and develop these athletes from a young age, helping them grow into better athletes while maintaining their academic pursuits."

As a strong advocate for the integration of sports and education, Dr. Hakeem emphasised the importance of keeping students engaged through physical activities.

Meanwhile, 17-year-old Ferdinand Tersee Nyuima captivated everyone at the inaugural National School Board Games, organised by the Nigeria School Sport Federation (NSSF) in collaboration with the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB). The two-day tournament, featuring over 300 students from across the country, saw Nyuima emerge as the standout performer.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sport Nigeria Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In the presence of notable dignitaries such as the Lagos State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Jamiu Alli-Balogun; National Sports Commission (NSC) representative, Lanre Ogunjobi; LASUBEB Chairman, Dr. Hakeem Shittu; and NSSF President, Olabisi Joseph, Nyuima demonstrated why he is considered Nigeria's top chess player.

The senior class three student from Lagos-based Platform College clinched the boys' U-18 championship title, outclassing all his competitors.

Even before Nyuima was declared the winner, the Vice President of the Nigeria Chess Federation (NCF), Adeyinka Adewole, introduced him to the audience, who were thrilled by the presence of such a star.

When the Benue State-born athlete was announced as the winner, it felt like a coronation of a chess king.