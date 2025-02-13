Lesotho: Molelle Stripped of Bodyguards

The embattled Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO) Director General, Knorx Molelle, has been stripped of his bodyguards.

Advocate Molelle, who had been on leave since 13 January 2025, returned to work this Monday without his security detail.

DCEO spokesperson, 'Matlhokomelo Senoko, confirmed yesterday that Adv Molelle was no longer accompanied by his usual bodyguards.

"He returned to work this Monday from leave, and we noticed that his usual security guards were not in his company. I do not know the reasons, as that matter is not controlled within the DCEO," Ms Senoko said.

Adv Molelle had been afforded the Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) guards since his February 2023 appointment as the DCEO boss.

The LDF spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Sakeng Lekola, neither confirmed nor denied the withdrawal of Adv Molelle's security. Instead, he told this publication that his office had no knowledge of that development.

"I don't know about that; I don't have knowledge about it. Even if I did know about it, I couldn't compromise the security of prominent people (by engaging you on that).

"The army cannot answer issues that include the security of honourables. The Office of Public Relations doesn't know anything about it and could not answer issues relating to the security of prominent people in the country or expose the security of honourables," he said.

Attempts to solicit a comment from Adv Molelle were fruitless as his mobile phone rang unanswered.

Nonetheless, sources say that Adv Molelle was, in fact, stripped of his security on 9 January 2025--the day he was called in for questioning at the Police Headquarters in Maseru.

The police had called him in relation to a leaked conversation in which he made disparaging remarks about Prime Minister Sam Matekane and his government.

In the recorded conversation with Basotho National Party (BNP) leader Machesetsa Mofomobe, Adv Molelle referred to Premier Sam Matekane, Deputy Premier Nthomeng Majara, and Attorney-General Lebohang Motsieloa as "idiots."

Adv Molelle criticized Mr Matekane's government, describing it as unstructured, "chaotic and a free-for-all environment where everybody pushes their own agendas".

The DCEO boss also suggested that Lesotho's seven-party coalition administration is operating without clear direction, implying that he does not have confidence in Mr Matekane's ability to govern.

Adv Molelle could also be heard in the audio recordings referring to his boss, Minister of Law and Justice Richard Ramoeletsi, as "that Satan", after learning that the minister had inquired about who had vetted him for the post of heading the DCEO.

It has since emerged that the National Security Service (NSS) was against Adv Molelle's appointment in the first place on account of his controversial past. Various reports in South Africa linked him to cases of theft, fraud, and corruption when he occupied a senior position at that country's National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The Law Society of Lesotho (LSL) has weighed in on Adv Molelle's woes and demanded his removal from the helm of the DCEO.

The LSL had first written to Premier Matekane on 6 January 2025, asking him to explain why he appointed Adv Molelle to the helm of the DCEO despite the fact that he was not registered to practice in Lesotho as required by law.

When the Prime Minister failed to respond within the set deadline, the LSL filed a court application seeking the nullification of Adv Molelle's appointment and the forfeiture of any terminal benefits due to him.

The LSL argued that the law requires the DCEO Director-General to be an admitted legal practitioner. Mr Matekane should thus not have appointed Adv Molelle to the critical post.

Adv Molelle, through his legal team Rasekoai, Rampai & Lebakeng Attorneys, fought back and demanded that the LSL produce proof that it was sanctioned by its members to attack his appointment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Lesotho Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He filed an intention to oppose through which he demanded that the LSL produce resolutions of its Council, its top administrative structure, and of its general membership authorizing it to embark on the litigation against him.

He also wanted the full minutes of all deliberations which informed the issuance of the letter to Mr Matekane, among other things.

Adv Molelle also wants the whistleblower, whom the LSL claims alerted it about his lack of legitimacy, named and all his/her full particulars disclosed.

The High Court's Justice Polo Banyane last week ruled that the LSL application was not urgent.

However, the judge said in light of the fact that the matter had generated a substantial amount of public interest, it should be allocated a closer date so it can be disposed of sooner.

The Lesotho Times understands that the police had prepared a docket charging Adv Molelle with serious crimes over his utterances. It is not clear why the docket has not been actioned upon.