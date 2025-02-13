Lesotho: Gvt Probes Foreign Doctors

...for holding dubious credentials, patient negligence and intoxication

Two medical doctors from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), employed at Queen 'Mamohato Memorial Hospital (QMMH), are under investigation for alleged negligence, malpractice and unethical conduct.

One of the doctors is accused of reporting to work while intoxicated and neglecting patients, putting their lives at risk.

The other doctor is being investigated for allegations of malpractice stemming from his previous employment at Maluti Adventist Hospital in Mapoteng. Despite his dubious track record, the doctor was later employed at QMMH under questionable circumstances.

In an interview with the Lesotho Times, Minister of Health, Selibe Mochoboroane, confirmed that he had directed the Lesotho Medical, Dental, and Pharmacy Council to investigate the two doctors and recommend appropriate action should the allegations be substantiated. The council serves as an advisory body to the health minister.

Mr Mochoboroane's comments followed questions regarding malpractice, nepotism, and alleged misuse of funds at QMMH.

An impeccable source close to the matter had earlier revealed to the Lesotho Times that patients were dying due to negligence by the two foreign doctors, and no remedial action had been taken.

"What I can tell you without revealing the names of the DRC doctors in question is that they are being investigated. One is being investigated for coming to work intoxicated, thereby endangering patients' lives. He has been doing this for some time, which is highly unethical....," the source said.

"The other doctor worked at Mapoteng and was found to have endangered patients' lives, where some were misdiagnosed, and others even died due to negligence. The doctor then left Mapoteng and resurfaced here at Tšepong (QMMH), where his conduct has remained the same. I cannot tell you more."

The source also claimed that there were other doctors at QMMH allegedly holding positions inconsistent with their qualifications, and that nepotism was rampant in promotions at the hospital.

While Mr Mochoboroane refuted claims of administrative problems at QMMH, he maintained that the issue lay with incompetent foreign doctors, who were now under investigation.

"The Queen 'Mamohato Memorial Hospital does not really have a problem of administration. Administration is still in order. What I found out that pushed me into changing the management of the hospital was a case of incompetence by doctors from the DRC," Mr Mochoboroane said.

He further explained that the seriousness of the situation had prompted him to restructure the QMMH management to address these issues.

Mr Mochoboroane disclosed that the investigation would focus, among other things, on how one of the doctors, who had a history of malpractice and negligence at Maluti Adventist Hospital in Mapoteng, was subsequently employed at QMMH.

"The investigation will primarily focus on how one of the doctors, who has an alleged history of malpractice and negligence at Maluti Adventist Hospital, was subsequently hired at Queen 'Mamohato Memorial Hospital," Mr Mochoboroane said.

He also said the investigation would probe the qualifications of the two doctors and the hiring process, as QMMH is supposed to employ only consultants, specialists, or super-specialists, not general medical officers.

"There were two incidents where one of the DRC doctors worked at Mapoteng, but after causing trouble, he fled, only to be hired at QMMH. We need to understand how he was hired, given that there are three structures involved in the hiring of doctors.

"There is a vetting committee for doctors, as well as the medical council. One cannot obtain a certificate to practice medicine without going through these stages and being approved by the medical council," he said.

Mr Mochoboroane also clarified the policy regarding the employment of foreign medical practitioners at QMMH.

"We do not expect to hire foreign medical practitioners at the hospital, except for specialists. As this is a referral hospital, we only intend to hire consultants, specialists, and super-specialists. We are very clear on this policy," Mr Mochoboroane added.

The minister further noted that he had sought the expertise of the Lesotho Medical Council to ensure a thorough and impartial investigation.

"I'm not a medical expert, but I reached out to the Lesotho Medical Council for assistance. I tasked them with investigating and providing recommendations regarding these doctors," Mr Mochoboroane said.

Contacted for comment on Tuesday, the Lesotho Medical, Dental, and Pharmacy Council confirmed that they were handling numerous cases, but said these matters were confidential.

Council member, Mojakisane Ramafikeng, explained that all doctors must be certified by the council before being allowed to practice in Lesotho. However, he could not immediately confirm whether the two doctors in question were under investigation.

Dr Ramafikeng said the council would meet with Minister Mochoboroane to discuss the cases. However, when the Lesotho Times followed up, Dr Ramafikeng declined to comment further and referred this publication to the council president, Makamole Lelimo.

Dr Lelimo also declined to comment on the issue saying cases before the council were confidential. However, she stressed that all doctors must be certified before practicing.