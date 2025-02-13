Lesotho: ABC Goes On Rehabilitation Track

The All Basotho Convention (ABC) has embarked on a rehabilitation path to reclaim its former glory.

The political party, which saw its representation drop from 51 constituencies in 2017 to zero in the 2022 general elections, says it has formulated new policies aimed at revitalising economic growth should it regain power in the next elections.

Speaking to the media this week, ABC leader Nkaku Kabi said their policies include resolving famo gangs' disputes by creating jobs for gang members, rather than treating them as criminals, as he claims the current Sam Matekane administration is doing.

Mr Matekane's administration has since banned famo groups, criminalising their associations, music and regalia.

"The famo gang disputes need someone committed to confronting them. These people should be rehabilitated and empowered with jobs, not disowned," Mr Kabi said.

This he said following the ABC's policy conference, held over the weekend at Leqele High School in Maseru.

Mr Kabi also pledged to assist Basotho working in South Africa by negotiating with the South African government to address their "mistreatment".

"Basotho are suffering. They are being deported and treated inhumanely. Something must be done."

He added that the ABC had engaged various sectors, including chiefs, trade unions, and student unions, in formulating its policies.

"We are deeply concerned about how famo members are treated both here and in South Africa. They are being exploited by powerful individuals because they are unemployed. Instead of marginalising them, we should be creating jobs.

"Basotho migrate to South Africa due to the lack of opportunities here. Yet, South Africans treat them badly, even though they occupy our former land. While Dr Lipholo has initiated efforts to reclaim the land, it is a long process. In the meantime, we need access to the sea and implementation of agreements that benefit Basotho."

Mr Kabi was referring to the Basotho Covenant Movement (BCM), Tšepo Lipholo, who had travelled to the United States last week to present a petition to the United Nations Security Council and General Assembly, asking for the return of land that was allegedly taken from Lesotho by South Africa over a century ago.

The ABC was formed in 2006 by Thomas Thabane. It secured 17 parliamentary seats in its first general elections in 2007, 30 in 2012, 40 in 2015, and 51 in 2017. Mr Kabi succeeded Mr Thabane as party leader in 2022.

Mr Kabi said the ABC had developed strategies to win national and local government elections scheduled for 2027/28.

"ABC will implement a deployment policy to ensure qualified individuals are appointed to positions. We will also establish a tender bureau to ensure transparency and fairness in awarding tenders," he said.

He reaffirmed the party's commitment to completing the protracted national reforms, emphasizing their benefits for Basotho.

"We will create corporations for the youth, enabling them to create jobs for others, which will reduce crime. The best way to fight crime is to create jobs."

ABC Secretary General, Thebe Mokoatle, said the party aims to establish efficient accountability systems to combat corruption when in power.

"The conference resolved to use data and research to guide election strategies. We also aim to develop robust conflict resolution mechanisms and strengthen party structures," Mr Mokoatle said.

He further outlined plans to create a membership database and establish networks locally, regionally, and internationally.

"We will formulate efficient policies and manifestos, build a fit-for-purpose party, and improve leadership integrity. Our goal is to increase membership to 100,000 people," Mr Mokoatle stated.