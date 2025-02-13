Rwanda: Gospel Singer Alexis Dusabe to Celebrate 25 Years in the Ministry

12 February 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Aurore Teta Ufitiwabo

Renowned gospel singer Alexis Dusabe will stage a concert to launch of his third album in a grand celebration of his 25-year anniversary in the ministry.

The highly anticipated concert, dubbed "Umuyoboro Live: 25 Years of Grace and Talent," will take place on August 3 at a yet-to-be confirmed venue.

Speaking to The New Times, Dusabe expressed his excitement about this milestone, revealing that his upcoming album features songs in four languages--Kinyarwanda, English, French, and Swahili.

He noted that this project aligns perfectly with his vision of celebrating 25 years in gospel music, a journey that began in 2000 with his debut song, "Mfite Umukunzi Utuye Inyuma y'Ibicu."

Dusabe has been actively working on his new album, both in audio and video production. He plans to release songs gradually ahead of the concert, which will be the highlight of his silver jubilee in gospel music.

While he has yet to reveal the full lineup for the event, he will be the main headliner, aiming to sing a selection of songs that reflect his 25-year journey in the industry.

"I want this concert to be extraordinary--something unlike anything I've done before," Dusabe stated.

"It will be a moment of gratitude, celebration, and worship with gospel lovers."

Expanding his reach

With a focus on regional and international expansion, Dusabe said that he is ready to embark on tours and welcomes invitations from gospel music enthusiasts across Africa and beyond.

He believes this upcoming concert will serve as a stepping-stone toward broadening his musical reach on the global stage.

Dusabe will on February 25 release a new song, "Amavuta y'Igiciro," which is one of the songs on his new album.

Inspired by the biblical story of Mary anointing Jesus' feet with precious oil, the song reflects themes of gratitude, surrender, and divine grace--elements that have defined his music over the years.

