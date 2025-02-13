Central Africa: Rwanda's Open-Door Policy Is Paying Dividends

The announcement on Wednesday, February 12, by the State of Qatar waiving all visa requirements for holders of the Rwandan passport is a significant milestone for Rwanda's foreign policy. This decision is a testament to the progressive thinking of the Rwandan leadership and the country's growing global standing.

Rwanda has over the years been intentional on having an open border policy and this has and continues to yield tangible results. The country has consistently prioritised fostering strong diplomatic relations and creating a conducive environment for trade and investment.

And, as the saying goes; charity begins at home. In 2018, Rwanda announced that all Africans travelling or transiting through Rwanda could access their visa upon arrival at any port of entry of the country.

This facility would be further improved in November 2023, when the government announced an open visa policy for Africans. Of course, the same facility has over the years been extended to different countries on bilateral level.

This move not only benefits Rwandan citizens by facilitating travel and tourism but also enhances Rwanda's image as a responsible and progressive nation. It sends a powerful message to the international community that Rwanda is a reliable and attractive partner for cooperation.

This visa waiver should serve as a catalyst for further efforts to ease travel restrictions within Africa.

Removing barriers to movement across the continent is crucial for the success of initiatives such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) which, seven years after it came into existence, is yet to realise its full potential largely due to Non-Tariff Barriers.

By facilitating the free movement of people and goods, we can unlock the continent's economic potential and create a more integrated and prosperous Africa.

The Qatari government's decision is a positive step in the right direction. We urge other countries, particularly within Africa, to follow suit and embrace policies that promote greater mobility and facilitate people-to-people exchanges.

By working together and breaking down barriers, we can build a more interconnected and prosperous future for all Africans.