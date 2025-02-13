Rwanda: Food Poisoning - Recognising Risks and Ensuring Safety

Food poisoning is an illness that people get after consuming some food or drinks that may be contaminated. It commonly occurs due to germs present in the food or drink. It manifests as loose motions, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and one or more of these symptoms. In some cases, one may pass blood and or mucous with stools.

Black tarry stools indicate that there has been occult bleeding somewhere in the alimentary system. Fever may occur in some infections causing food poisoning. Weakness commonly occurs, the severity of which is variable.

It may occur a few hours or even days after consuming the contaminated food or beverage. At times, there may be fever, headache, blurred or double vision, et cetera.

Mostly, the sickness may subside spontaneously or with treatment, but sometimes it may be severe, causing dehydration. In this case, there is a loss of fluid and necessary electrolytes from the body which can be fatal. Small children, elderly, and sick people are more prone to developing dehydration quickly.

Food poisoning mostly occurs due to microbes, whether viruses, bacteria, or parasites. Harmful chemicals including residues of drugs, paints, and radioactive nucleotides, lying around crop plants or where food is stored can cause adulteration and potential food poisoning when that food is consumed.

Allergy-producing chemicals used in growing food or storage or food processing can also cause food poisoning.

Microbes can spread to food at any time while the food is grown, harvested or slaughtered, processed, stored, shipped, or prepared, not cooked or reheated thoroughly. Cooked food if left out for a long time can get contaminated.

If cooking or serving food is done by a person who is sick or has not washed hands, it can result in food poisoning. Similarly, eating with unclean hands is also a potential source of infection. Meat products are more likely to be contaminated early, as compared to vegetarian foods.

Diagnosis of food poisoning is simply based on symptoms. To know the precise cause, microscopic examination of stool or its culture can be helpful.

Mild cases can subside spontaneously. Bananas, watermelon, rice, carrot soup, celery, and cucumber, to mention a few, help in restoring electrolytes and controlling diarrhoea. Oral rehydration fluids supplement the lost electrolytes.

Antibiotics may be needed for moderate food poisoning. If a person develops loose motions and or vomiting and then unusual changes in behaviour or excess thirst or scanty urination, it is a call to seek medical aid immediately.

If there is blood or pus in the stools, if stools are black or tarry, even if the frequency of stools is mild, or if there is severe pain in the abdomen or rectum, associated with moderate to high fever, these are also indications to go to the hospital immediately.

Small children or the elderly need urgent treatment to avoid fluid loss and dehydration. Severe nausea and or vomiting should be treated in the hospital, as injectable treatment is useful here.

A person in such a state is likely to vomit tablets taken by mouth, which will be an ineffective measure. Intravenous fluids are useful in severe food poisoning.

It is better to prevent food poisoning rather than treat it. For this, a person has to be aware of the potential causes of food poisoning. One would not know about the cleanliness of the area where crops or livestock are, but one can keep the storage places and containers clean and dry.

Damp containers are vulnerable to growing fungus, which can contaminate the food substance present in the container. Instead of using chemicals as food preservatives, natural preservatives like turmeric, basil leaves, margos leaves, et cetera are the better choice for storing uncooked food substances.

Food should be adequately cooked. Good cleanliness should be observed in storing, cooking, serving, and eating food. Thus, small measures adopted can prevent food poisoning.

Dr Rachna Pande is a specialist in internal medicine.