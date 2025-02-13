Rwanda: What to Expect As Rwanda Prepares for ATP Challenger 75 and 100

Rwanda will host the ATP Challenger 75 and ATP Challenger 100, upgrading from last year's ATP Challenger 50.

Taking place from February 24 to March 9 at IPRC-Kigali Ecology Tennis Club, the tournaments, dubbed Rwanda Challenger, promise to showcase high-level tennis while enhancing Rwanda's presence on the global sporting stage.

Both the ATP Challenger 75 and 100 tournaments will feature a 32-player draw, including 21 direct acceptances--players who qualify based on their rankings--along with three wild cards, six qualifiers, and two special exempts for each week.

With a combined prize pool of $175,000 (approximately Rwf 244 million), the tournaments are expected to attract a mix of seasoned professionals and rising talents, all competing for crucial ATP ranking points. The landmark event not only elevates Rwanda's presence on the global tennis stage but also provides a rare opportunity for young local players to test their skills against high-level competition.

Addressing members of the media in a press conference held in Kigali on Wednesday, February 12, Rwanda's Minister of State at the Ministry of Sports, Rwego Ngarambe, said, "The goal is to have these competitions become a pathway to professional tennis careers for Rwandan Athletes, as we keep leveraging their contribution to the growth of the Rwandan Business Ecosystem."

Theoneste Karenzi, the President of the Rwanda Tennis Federation (RTF), highlighted the significance of upgrading from last year's ATP Challenger 50 to hosting both ATP Challenger 75 and 100 tournaments in 2025.

"We worked in an impressive manner that convinced the ATP supervisors to trust us again. Today, we are continuing from where we left off," Karenzi stated.

"Our desire is to raise the bar even higher, going beyond 75 and 100 in the future. We want to establish Rwanda as a premier destination for major sports events."

Arzel Mevellec, the tournament director, underlined the primary objective of the tournament--helping players earn ATP ranking points rather than focusing solely on prize money.

"We always talk about money and prize pools, but in reality, players are coming mainly for the ranking points," he said.

Among the 32 participants, fans can expect an exciting competition featuring well-known players. Among those confirmed their participation are Marco Cecchinato, the 2018 Roland Garros semifinalist who famously defeated Novak Djokovic.

Additionally, 34-year-old French tennis star Benoit Paire and 26-year-old Mikael Ymer--who became the first Swede to break into the ATP Top 50 in recent years--will also be competing.

The event is expected to garner significant media attention, with major platforms like Netflix reportedly showing interest in covering the tournament.