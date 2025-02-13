Liberia: Springfield City Council Votes in Solidarity With Liberians, Condemns U.S. Deportation Policies

Springfield, Mass. — Springfield City Council has unanimously cast a vote in solidarity with Liberians living in the United States while urging the Trump administration to halt mass deportations and formally acknowledge America's historical role in Liberia's colonization.

The vote is part of the Free Liberia Movement, which is seeking emergency temporary injunctive relief in a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The lawsuit demands the suspension of U.S. visa requirements for Liberians and the halt of U.S. taxpayer funding to Liberia until significant governance reforms are implemented.

According to a news release from the Springfield City Council, the key demands listed in the lawsuit include suspension of all U.S. visa requirements for Liberians, citing historical privileges under U.S. and Massachusetts laws, the 1824 Constitution of Liberia, and early legal precedents, halting U.S. taxpayer funding to Liberia until electoral and governance reforms eliminate disparities in citizenship rights and ensure free and fair elections, issuance of gratis visas to Liberians wrongfully denied entry to the U.S., including grieving mothers, students, business professionals, lawsuit witnesses, and heirs to U.S.-based estates.

It also called for recognition of Liberians' inherent rights as descendants of Indigenous Americans and African Americans who were forcibly relocated under U.S. colonization policies and correction of historical misinformation regarding Liberia's founding, replacing the "freed slaves" narrative with accounts of forced deportation and ethnic cleansing orchestrated by U.S. leaders such as President James Monroe and Supreme Court justices.

Rev. Torli Krua Declares 'Midnight Liberation of Liberia' in Springfield

The movement's founder, Rev. Torli H. Krua, delivered a powerful speech at the Springfield City Council meeting, declaring February 10, 2025, at 12:00 AM GMT as the symbolic moment of Liberia's "liberation" from systemic oppression and corruption.

Rev. Krua emphasized Massachusetts' historical role as a leader in democracy and reform, stating: "When Massachusetts speaks, America listens. When Massachusetts leads, America follows. Now, Massachusetts is speaking again--for Liberia, for democracy, and for healing the wounds of racism and oppression."

He further condemned the 1790 U.S. Nationality Act, which granted citizenship only to "white persons," and decried the subsequent relocation of African Americans to Liberia under the guise of freedom, calling it a form of American apartheid and ethnic cleansing.

During his address, Rev. Krua displayed historical documents, including the Liberian and American flags, first Treaty and Deed of Liberia, the 1824 Constitution of Liberia, the U.S. Constitution and Declaration of Independence, Massachusetts Constitution of 1780, landmark Brom & Betts v. Ashley lawsuit and a new lawsuit against the Biden administration. Quoting Moses, he declared: "Let my people go!"

A Growing Movement for Justice

The Free Liberia Movement has gained momentum among Liberian-American communities and civil rights advocates, who argue that Liberia's current political and economic struggles stem from historical injustices linked to U.S. policies.

The Springfield City Council vote, Krua said, serves as a catalyst for broader discussions on U.S.-Liberia relations, immigration policies, and reparative justice for Liberians and African Americans affected by historical displacement.

As the debate continues, advocates hope Massachusetts' leadership will prompt federal action, paving the way for policy changes that acknowledge and address the past while securing a more just future for Liberians.