Ethiopia: President Taye Calls for Genuine Partnership to Achieve African Aspirations

Addis Ababa, — =--- President Taye Atskeselasie has called for genuine partnership to achieve African aspirations.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gedion Timothewos, on hosted a dinner reception in honour of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs who took part in the 46th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union at the newly built Addis International Convention Centre.

The Chief Guest of Honour, President Taye Atske-Selassie, in his remarks during the event said in light of the ever-shifting global geopolitics and geo-economics, Member States in unison shall continue to make significant strides on matters that impact the peace, stability and unity of Africa more than ever before.

"With the weakening of multilateralism and the departure from the long held practice of collective development and collective security, the path ahead will remain delicate and demands a genuine partnership and a sense of esprit de corps, given the evershifting global geopolitical and geo-economics, we shall continue to make a significant stride on matters that impact the peace, stability and unity of Africa more than ever before."

In this regard, President Taye added, Ethiopia will continue to commit to work towards realizing the Africa we envision: an Africa that is peaceful, stable and self-reliant.

The 46 ordinary session of the Executive Council provides a platform to reflect on the progress we have forged as a continent as well as the challenges we have been facing.

Addressing issues such as peace and security, institutional reform agenda, food self-sufficiency, infrastructural connectivity, policy harmonization will have profound impact on more than 1.5 billion Africans.

More importantly, the theme of the year justice for Africans and people of African Descent reminds us the plight of our forefathers and mothers, who had been subjected to slavery and uprooted from their motherland, their anguish, cries have been calling for a dignified closure for centuries.

As you conclude the first day of this ministerial session, we are reminded of the importance of working in collaboration, the success you have achieved so far as the result of collective will, wisdom and commitment of every member state, along with the African Union Commission, Taye said.

Foreign Minister Gedion, on his part, while focusing on AU's this year theme "Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations." emphasized the importance of multilateralism for Africa and the Global South, citing global challenges like climate change and pandemics.

He also called upon the participants to enhance collective institutional capacity to foster mediation and other conflict prevention mechanisms that is reminiscent of the Pan-African "African Solutions to African Challenges" principle.

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, and several foreign ministers graced the dinner reception.