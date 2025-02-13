Ethiopia: Charting a Bright Future for Black People Worldwide

This week, the African Union (AU) is convening its 38th annual meeting here in Addis Ababa under the theme "Justice for Africans and People of African Descent through Reparations." This timely topic calls for a deep examination of the continent's past and an exploration of its hidden assets, which can significantly contribute to its future prosperity.

As the renowned novelist George Orwell once said, "Who controls the past controls the future." For Africa, uncovering its rich history and civilization is essential to seeking justice for the wrongs committed against it. Only by addressing these historical injustices can the continent pave a clearer path toward a brighter future.

It is imperative for Black people in Africa and across the globe to reclaim their glorious past and actively work towards a better future. In this context, initiatives like the Global Black Center (GBC) deserve recognition and support, as they are vital for advancing the economic and political transformation of Black communities.

Africa is home to a significant population of Black individuals who embody the continent's identity. However, both Africans and people of African descent have faced numerous challenges stemming from global phenomena. The slave trade alone resulted in the loss of a considerable portion of Africa's young and working population, not only depleting human resources but also igniting a legacy of conflict and unrest that has marred its ancient civilizations.

Following the devastation of the slave trade, Africa fell prey to another tragic chapter: European colonization. While colonization has occurred in various forms around the world, Africa suffered uniquely due to its prior vulnerabilities. The continent was fragmented into artificial borders, leading to crimes against humanity and lasting repercussions.

As a result of this historical chain of events, Black people worldwide continue to grapple with the aftermath, facing social, economic, and ethnic challenges. It is crucial for them to unite in reclaiming their heritage and striving for success. Africans must tell their own stories, amplify their hidden histories, and celebrate their civilizations to chart a path toward a promising future.

Despite current challenges, Africans find themselves in a more empowered position today. The establishment of the African Union--a continental organization formed in the wake of liberation from colonization--serves as a testament to this progress.

To secure a better future, Africans must strengthen their unity and commitment within this robust continental framework. The AU is actively working on Agenda 2063, which aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), aiming to shape a bright future for the continent.

Notably, the AU is advancing its flagship projects to ensure that Africa's economic interests are prioritized in international trade relations. The operationalization of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) holds immense potential to enhance the continent's economic competitiveness by fostering a unified market.

In addition to economic independence, the AU deserves commendation for its efforts to ensure political empowerment on global issues. For instance, it is advocating for a permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), a move that reflects Africa's current status in the global political and economic landscape.

In short, it is vital for all relevant organizations, including the African Union, member states, and various stakeholders, to collaborate closely with the Global Black Center. Together, they can ensure that Africa plays a pivotal role in shaping a better future for Black people, leaving no one behind in this essential endeavor.