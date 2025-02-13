Africa: Ethiopia Calls for Renewed Commitment to AU Agenda 2063

- Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos (PhD) yesterday opened the 46th AU Executive Council meeting with a call for renewed political commitment from member states to achieve the goals of the African Union (AU) Agenda 2063.

Minister Timothewos emphasized the Agenda's potential for continental prosperity, stating, "Realizing this immense potential requires more than just strategic frameworks. It requires strong political will, effective coordination, and robust partnerships among member states and regional economic communities."

He stressed that only collective efforts can transform Africa into "the Africa we want," urging member states to strengthen efforts on flagship projects, unlock prosperity, and build upon the progress made in establishing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Ethiopia, he affirmed, is committed to commencing trade under the AfCFTA, recognizing the transformative power of intra-African trade for continental integration. He also acknowledged the dual nature of technological advancements, particularly artificial intelligence, noting that they present both opportunities and threats. "In these times, African unity, cooperation, and solidarity are of the utmost importance," he remarked, adding, "The coming wave of change could either lift us all to a better position or throw us into the unknown."

Minister Timothewos reiterated Ethiopia's support for reformed global governance, including reform of the United Nations Security Council(UNSC). He also called for "an international financial system that supports Africa's growth and enables the continent to tackle its challenges effectively," demanding access to climate financing and technology.

AU Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat echoed the need for continental integration to address technological, social, political, and economic challenges with innovative solutions and expressed optimism about the progress being made by the AU.

Claver Gatete, Secretary-General of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, highlighted the importance of facilitating the expansion of the AfCFTA.