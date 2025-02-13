Ethiopia: Combatting FGM

Ethiopia has made significant strides in combating Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), acknowledging it as a critical issue that impacts the health and rights of women and girls.

Over the past decades, the Ethiopian government, in collaboration with various non-governmental organizations and community groups, has implemented comprehensive strategies aimed at eradicating FGM. These initiatives encompass legal reforms, extensive public awareness campaigns, and community-based interventions focused on education and empowerment. By engaging local leaders and fostering open dialogue, Ethiopia is actively working to eradicate harmful traditional practices including FGM thereby safeguarding the dignity and well-being of women and girls throughout the nation. As a result, it was possible to mobilize the community and bring about an attitudinal change thereby reducing the problem though a lot remains to be done.

Recently, in relation to the International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), observed every year on February 6th, the Ministry of Women and Social Affairs (MoWSA) launched eight national strategic documents aimed at eliminating Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) and child marriage in Ethiopia by 2030.

During an event, marked under the theme "Stepping Up the Pace: Strengthening Alliances and Building Movements to End FGM," MoWSA Minister Ergogie Tesfaye (PhD) said that the launch of the new strategic documents came following the recent recognition of Ethiopia by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) for its efforts in combating these harmful practices. "This honor reaffirms our relentless commitment, unity, and determination to eradicate these practices by 2030," she added.

The strategic documents would serve as a comprehensive framework for systematic reporting, monitoring, and evaluation across all stakeholders involved.

They also encompass ideas including protecting women and young girls from harmful practices, enhancing the capacity of women, bringing about social change, and increasing the participation of men for better outcomes.

According to her, the strategic documents were developed focusing on around five key pillars: empowering adolescent girls, shifting harmful social norms, strengthening systems and institutions, enhancing the enabling environment, and generating and utilizing robust data and evidence. She emphasized that the new strategic documents provide a guiding framework for systematic reporting, monitoring, and evaluation across all stakeholders.

Worldwide, approximately 650 million women were married as children, and 230 million have undergone FGM. In Ethiopia, despite significant progress, around 17.3 million women and girls were married before the age of 18, and nearly 25 million have experienced FGM.

The Ethiopian government has enacted legal reforms, including revisions to the Criminal Code, Family Law, and the Federal Constitution, to address these issues. The National Costed Roadmap to End Child Marriage and FGM, a pioneering multi-sectoral initiative, is currently being evaluated in an end-line evaluation, with the support from UNICEF, UNFPA, and other partners. The evaluation's findings will guide the next phase of the roadmap, directing efforts towards the 2030 goal.

"Through the implementation of this roadmap, we have learned that community-based interventions, facilitator manuals, strategic frameworks, and research are essential in driving change," Minister Ergogie remarked

The strategic documents have been developed in five languages (Amharic, English, Oromia, Afar, and Somali) with contributions from regional bureaus of Women, Children, and Social Affairs, justice bureaus, and UNICEF Ethiopia. Minister Ergogie also expressed gratitude to UNICEF, UNFPA, and the National Alliance for their technical and financial support in the effort exerted to end FGM and child marriage. She also stressed the importance of exerting utmost efforts and discharging responsibilities by all actors in turning the documents to practical activities thereby bringing tangible outcomes.

Deputy Representative of UNICEF Ethiopia, Mariko Kagoshima, also acknowledged the significant reduction of the FGM in the country and emphasized the importance of the new documents in addressing remaining gaps.

Representatives from regional Bureaus of Women and Social Affairs, Justice Bureaus, CSOs, and other stakeholders participated in the launching event.

As the International Day of Zero Tolerance for FGM was celebrated under the theme "Stepping Up the Pace: Strengthening Alliances and Building Movements to End FGM," the UNFPA and UNICEF jointly urge partners to intensify interventions against FGM.

In a joint press release, the organizations also called on Ethiopia to accelerate its current progress on FGM prevention fivefold (UNICEF 2024) to protect an estimated 2.5 million girls who are at risk of undergoing FGM by 2030 (UNFPA 2015).

"FGM is a serious violation of human rights, undermining principles of equality, bodily autonomy, and non-discrimination based on sex, as well as the right to freedom from torture and cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment. The practice restricts girls' and women's access to opportunities and essential services, including health and education, hindering their potential. Despite being recognized as a human rights violation in Ethiopia, approximately 25 million women and girls have undergone FGM for various reasons, the statement added.

In a press release, UNFPA Country Representative Koffi Kouame stressed the need to ramp up efforts fivefold from the current pace to end FGM in Ethiopia stating that the UN Joint Program on FGM in Ethiopia will persist in promoting a community-driven movement that includes girls, religious leaders, boys, men, and women. "By aligning and strengthening the collective efforts of these community members, we can build local champions and alliances to eliminate FGM," he added.

UNICEF Representative in Ethiopia Aboubacar Kampo (MD), on his part, emphasized the urgency of strengthening multi-sectoral advocacy and programmatic interventions at all levels to end FGM.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Health Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The continued practice of FGM on girls is unacceptable. With just five years left to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal of ending FGM by 2030, it is crucial to strengthen our multi-sectoral efforts in advocacy and programmatic interventions at national, regional, and local levels. Community involvement is vital in eradicating this practice, and we are proud to see communities leading the change for lasting change in Ethiopia--particularly through youth-driven initiatives, which exemplify the power of empowering young people to transform lives," he remarked.

Ethiopia has made remarkable progress in reducing FGM prevalence. According to a 2024 survey by the Network of Ethiopian Women Association (NEWA), which included over 36,000 households across twelve regions, FGM prevalence among women aged 15-29 decreased from 47 percent in 2016 to 38.9 percent in 2024. Among women aged 15-50, prevalence declined from 65 percent in 2016 to 48.5 percent in 2024. However, significant work remains to eliminate FGM ahead of the 2030 target.

The UNFPA and UNICEF Joint Program on the Elimination of FGM will continue to support the Ministry of Women and Social Affairs and other partners in intensifying efforts to end FGM by 2030 in Ethiopia, the statement indicated.

BY MENGISTEAB TESHOME

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD THURSDAY 13 FEBRUARY 2025